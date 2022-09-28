‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’: See Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin & More in AMC Adaptation (PHOTOS)

Read full article on original website
‘Tom Jones’: Hannah Waddingham Stars in PBS Masterpiece’s Reimagining of Henry Fielding Novel
Tom Jones is gearing up for a new reimagining on PBS Masterpiece, but before the four-part miniseries arrives, fans are getting their first look with newly-released images. The adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, tells the story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love. Delighting readers since 1749, Tom Jones will continue to do just that in this television adaptation expected to arrive in 2023.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Chris Perfetti on Delving Into Jacob’s Backstory (VIDEO)
We all have a past — and in Wednesday’s installment of the A+ comedy Abbott Elementary (which won two Emmy awards last month), we find out what makes easily rattled history teacher Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) tick when a group called “The Story Samurais” arrives. Brought in to entertain the Philadelphia school’s student body, the Samurais are a traveling troupe that improvises plays based on the kids’ ideas. They also hold a special place in Jacob’s heart, since it’s revealed early in the episode that he is, as Perfetti explains, “a revered alum.”
‘Frasier’ Sequel With Kelsey Grammer Officially Ordered at Paramount+
Fans who have eagerly been awaiting the Frasier reboot can finally rejoice! The series is officially getting its own revival on Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer will return for the prequel series, reprising his signature character of psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane, according to Deadline. Frasier was a spinoff of the Ted Danson-fronted...
‘Sesame Street’ Announce Season 53 Guests Samuel L. Jackson, Zazie Beetz, Brett Goldstein & More (VIDEO)
Sesame Street‘s upcoming 53rd season has been announced, and so has its slew of guest stars, including Samuel L. Jackson, Zazie Beetz, and Ava Duvernay. Sal Perez, the executive producer of Sesame Street, says the upcoming season is devoted to helping children grow with a healthy self-identity and place of belonging.
Trauma on ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Creek’ Flows to Hulu, ‘Leap’-ing Into the Ring, Saluting Good ‘Old’ Norm Abram
The Good Doctor opens its sixth season in the traumatic aftermath of Shaun and Lea’s wedding, with Dr. Lim and Nurse Villaneuva critically wounded. The award-winning Schitt’s Creek finds a new streaming home. Quantum Leap steps into the boxing ring. This Old House salutes its longtime master carpenter Norm Abram, retiring after 43 years, with a primetime retrospective.
Which ‘Yellowstone’ Character Is Your Montana Match? (QUIZ)
If you’re as obsessed with Yellowstone as we are, then chances are you can’t get enough of the complicated relationships (both in and outside of the Dutton family). The Paramount Network drama, entering its fifth season on November 13, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
‘A Friend of the Family’ Cast on B’s Lack of Humanity, Manipulation of the Brobergs & More
Peacock‘s new series A Friend of the Family (premiering October 6 with four episodes) dramatizes the true tale of the evil Robert “B” Berchtold (Jake Lacy) kidnapping (twice, between 1972 and 1976), sexually abusing, and eventually marrying the young Jan Broberg right under her parents’ noses.
Anders Holm Joins Apple TV+’s Untitled Godzilla and the Titans Series
Anders Holm has joined the live-action (still untitled) Godzilla and the Titans series from Apple+, Variety reports. It’s not yet revealed who Holm will be portraying. According to the series logline, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”
‘NCIS: LA’: Daniela Ruah on Being Independent From Hetty & Densi Parenting a Teen
Heading into NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, the team and fans are in the same boat when it comes to one loose end: Where is Hetty (Linda Hunt)?!. The last known location of their former operations manager is Syria, but all they’ve managed to do is piece together the little information a few people have about what she’s been up to — and in the October 9 premiere, “Game of Drones,” Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) do get some troubling news. Meanwhile, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) will be adjusting to being parents of a teenager, Rosa (Natalia Del Riego).
Apple TV+ Release ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
A new trailer for the second season of Apple TV+‘s original series The Problem With Jon Stewart has debuted, set to tackle topics about gender, elections, taxes, and globalization, among other hot-button issues. “Welcome back to Season 2 of The Problem,” Stewart exclaims before joking, “this is the new...
‘The Walking Dead’ Steps on the Gas in Its Final Midseason Premiere (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 17, “Lockdown.”]. The series pilot, “Days Gone Bye,” featured a car chase, and in a poetic bit of rhyming, “Lockdown”—The Walking Dead’s final premiere—features a car chase, too.
‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett & Peter Krause Talk Teaming Up on Athena’s Personal Cold Case
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 3 “The Devil You Know.”]. The devil can wear a familiar face and trick you with lies, Athena (Angela Bassett) knows well from her police work. But in the latest 9-1-1, she had to contend with the possibility that someone very close to her killed the young girl who disappeared from her neighborhood 45 years ago after her body is found buried under an addition to her parents’ house.
‘Icons Unearthed’ Season 2 Delves Into History and Lasting Impact of ‘The Simpsons’
Growing up, Brian Volk-Weiss considered himself a Fox kid — all his favorite shows were on the then-fledgling network. And as with many viewers checking out The Tracey Ullman Show, it was those interstitial animated shorts featuring a dysfunctional family that really caught his eye. The popular bits grew...
‘The Equalizer’ Boss on the New Team, Robyn and Dante’s Slow Burn & New CIA Spook
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Equalizer Season 3, Episode 1 “Boom.”]. Last we saw Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) on The Equalizer, she’d been kidnapped. And as the Season 3 premiere shows, that’s just the beginning of her troubles. Yes, villain Mason Quinn (Chris...
‘Firefly Lane’ to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix
Firefly Lane is finally setting a return date for its long-awaited second season, which will officially be the show’s last at Netflix. After debuting with 10 episodes in 2021, the series will make its Season 2 return on Friday, December 2. Unlike the first season, however, super-sized Season 2 will arrive in two parts with Part 1 including Episodes 1 through 9, and Part 2 featuring Episodes 10 through 16. The second half of the farewell run will launch sometime in 2023.
‘Blue’s Clues’ Original Host Steve Burns Returns in Trailer for New Movie (VIDEO)
Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, is starring alongside the other hosts of the show — Donovan Patton (Joe) and Josh Dela Cruz (Josh) — in Blue’s Big City Adventure., which just released its first trailer. According to the movie’s synopsis, courtesy of Paramount+,...
‘A Friend of the Family’: See the Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts
Years after the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight told the true story of Jan Broberg and how she was taken twice by family friend Robert Berchtold, Peacock is dramatizing the same sordid saga with the new limited series A Friend of the Family. The nine-episode show stars Jake Lacy...
‘Moonlighting’ Creator Hints at Big News — Is It Heading to Streaming?
Glenn Gordon Caron, the mastermind behind Moonlighting, took to Twitter on Monday to hint that he had some big news to announce related to the ’80s hit TV dramedy coming this Wednesday. Caron writes, “Disney and I have put our heads together and come up with a plan.” Fans...
‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: One Bullet Creates Quite a ‘Mess’ (VIDEO)
In a powerful episode, The Resident shows the impact one bullet has, and TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek offers a look at the “mess,” as Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) calls it. When Kit overhears Dr. Feldman (Tasso Feldman) on the phone trying to get an operating...
‘Big Mouth’ Unveils Season 6 Guest Star Lineup & New Trailer (VIDEO)
Big Mouth is almost back for more pubescent hijinks in the show’s upcoming sixth season on Netflix, and ahead of the October 28 premiere, the streamer has unveiled a new trailer and announced an all-star cast of guest voices. Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth...
