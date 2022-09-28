FOUND: Infant, Teenage Girls Missing From Worcester Home

Giselle and Kati Sales (left) and baby Aaron (right) Photo Credit: Worcester Police on Facebook

UPDATE: Worcester Police said Giselle, Kati and Aaron were found safe on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Worcester Police are seeking the public's help in finding two missing teenagers and an infant, the department said on Facebook.

Giselle Sales, age 16, and Kati Sales, age 13, left their home on Cambridge Street with Giselle's 1-year-old son Aaron on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.