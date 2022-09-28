NEW YORK — Calling a company to fix an issue with a product or service is a dreaded and frustrating process for most, if not all of us. The thought of being placed on hold for an hour and being redirected to agent after agent — and still not having the problem resolved — might lead you to not even bothering to try. Now, a new survey of 2,000 Americans reveals that 24 percent would opt to shave their head rather than speak with customer service — and that’s not the only extreme some respondents are willing to go to.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO