techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
itsecuritywire.com
PolySwarm Presents Next-Generation Malware Intelligence Marketplace to Blockchain, Operating 100% on Mainnet to Combat Emerging Cybersecurity Threats
PolySwarm, a first-of-its-kind marketplace for malware intelligence, today announced it has moved all cybersecurity threat detection engines to its Mainnet. The malware intelligence provider is now transacting with its proprietary Nectar (NCT) tokens to unite a robust network of threat research experts such as Crowdstrike and SentinelOne with enterprise customers like Microsoft and Verizon that use the platform for protection from new and emerging online threats. In exchange for swiftly and accurately identifying threats, researchers in the PolySwarm network are rewarded with the NCT token, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is listed on Coinbase and other crypto exchanges.
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
salestechstar.com
ChurnZero integrates Snowflake into Customer Success platform
Integration offers Customer Success teams a unified view of customer accounts, contacts, events and more in their ChurnZero dashboard. ChurnZero , a leading platform and partner for Customer Success, today announced its integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. ChurnZero’s customers will benefit from easier access to important data stored on Snowflake, saving time and complexity as they focus on the critical work of driving retention, expansion, and revenue for their companies.
studyfinds.org
Supervisor, please: Average person sits on hold for 42 minutes when calling customer service
NEW YORK — Calling a company to fix an issue with a product or service is a dreaded and frustrating process for most, if not all of us. The thought of being placed on hold for an hour and being redirected to agent after agent — and still not having the problem resolved — might lead you to not even bothering to try. Now, a new survey of 2,000 Americans reveals that 24 percent would opt to shave their head rather than speak with customer service — and that’s not the only extreme some respondents are willing to go to.
thedeadpixelssociety.com
Mediaclip releases Version 11.1 of its product personalization software
Montreal-based Mediaclip announced Version 11.1 of its market-leading product personalization software. The company says the new version “is focused on increasing and simplifying end-user creative options using the renowned Mediaclip Designer on smartphones and tablets alike. It showcases many new “WOW” feature sets, enhancing end-user productivity and creativity with new Mediaclip Designer toolsets. These new tools are ideal to expand storytelling flows, design, and streamlining the design process for end-users making photobooks on desktop and mobile alike, according to the company.
entrepreneursbreak.com
4 Strategies To Increase Lead Generation In Business
Businesses are finding it hard to generate leads and retain customers. There are a lot of strategies that can help you engage and market to your audience. Lead generation is a vital process in business. It’s not enough to just dream up a great marketing campaign that attracts people; you have to also convert them into customers and keep them as loyal clients. The best way to do this is to have a variety of strategies to reach different people, turning them into leads and, eventually, customers and clients.
salestechstar.com
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
itsecuritywire.com
SafePaaS, sponsor of Dallas Cybersecurity Conference, unveils extended Identity Governance and Security capabilities
SafePaaS, the leading provider of enterprise access governance, announces cutting-edge enhancements to its Policy-Based Access Controls management SaaS platform at the Dallas Cybersecurity Conference. SafePaaS customers have unmatched advantage to control all identity risks across the enterprise and all data sources including, cloud infrastructure, ERP, vertical applications, ITSM, databases, and servers to protect businesses from continued insider external and cyber threats.
salestechstar.com
IDnow Announces Collaboration With Adobe Document Cloud to Make Digital Signatures Simpler and More Secure
IDnow delivers identity verification and authentication for Adobe Acrobat Sign Digital Identity Gateway. IDnow, a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe, announces a global collaboration with Adobe Document Cloud, the world’s leading PDF and e-signature tools solution, to make identify verification for validated signatures simpler and more secure.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
B2B Enterprise E-Commerce – All About Building a Marketplace
Over five times larger than the B2C industry, the worldwide B2B eCommerce business was estimated to be worth $14.9 trillion in 2020. Not to mention search volume for keywords like “Online marketplace,” “Website for sale,” and “Website marketplace” reached 2 million per week, A 10x growth compared to the last 5 years.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Internet Where There is No Service
The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
A Guide to Self-Hosting Your Own Website Analytics With Umami
When we talk about website analytics, the first thing that comes to mind is Google Analytics. However, we all know that Google Analytics captures all of your users' information, so there is no privacy or control over the data. Google Analytics captures so many different metrics that we don’t even...
zycrypto.com
Ethanim Network Formally Entered the Metaverse AR Field, Redefining People, Space and Applications
On September 28, Ethanim Network’s new official website was officially launched with the core theme of metaverse AR applications, presenting Ethanim Network’s ambition to redefine people, space and applications through the underlying blockchain technology. As a comprehensive solution for metaverse from the decentralized bottom layer to the XR application performance layer, Ethanim Network will build a prosperous, open and accessible, compatible and interoperable metaverse ecology, become the infrastructure and entrance of metaverse, and let Web3.0 and metaverse AR achieve further integration.
crowdfundinsider.com
U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) Introduces Use-Case Repository in Knowledge Center
The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States, launched a new industry resource, the Use Case Repository in its Faster Payments Knowledge Center. Supported by The Clearing House, the FPC Education & Awareness Work Group (EAWG) “developed the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Visa, Square Deliver Faster Transfers to Canadian Businesses
Visa (NYSE: V), one of the world’s leaders in digital payments, has announced its participation in the Canadian expansion of instant transfers, Square‘s solution for rapid merchant settlement. Square’s instant transfers are “enabled by Visa Direct, a VisaNet processing capability helping transform global money movement and enables real-time...
fintechnexus.com
Peru prepares to implement a new instant payment system in 2023
Peruvian financial entities are preparing a system that will enable interconnection between several fintechs to boost direct and immediate payments throughout the country. Several Latin American countries have sought to create their own interoperable real-time payment schemes in recent years. And now, Peru is innovating in this market, putting the country at the forefront of payment technology, which has been scaling its evolution in the region since 2016.
