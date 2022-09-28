The Boeing Company Promises Job Interviews for ROTC Graduates From Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Other Top Schools

Read full article on original website
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach mayor on how the city prepared new residents and seniors for Ian's impact
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry told "CBS Mornings" that the popular tourist destination city has never sustained the amount of rain and wind it has been getting since Hurricane Ian first entered Florida on Wednesday. The city itself is located on the opposite side of Florida, where Ian first made...
Volusia County coast pounded and buildings damaged by Hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County was pounded by Ian’s wind and rain Thursday. People in the county are under a curfew until 7 a.m. The curfew was put into place because of the damage to roads. Channel 9 reporter Demi Johnson has been out on the coast...
flaglerlive.com
Pier’s End Collapses, More Flagler Areas Evacuated, 70% of County Without Power, Dunes Damaged
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. Flagler residents, text your pictures and reports of damage, including location, to 386/503-3808. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.—As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Flagler County residents were without power–46,130 customers out of 66,910, or 20,000 more than this morning. Ian was again Hurricane Ian as it churned at 75 miles per hour parallel with the Flagler County coast.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 30: 'Destruction left behind is indescribable'
“The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is indescribable,” said Volusia County Community Information Director Kevin Captain. “Homes, roads and businesses are underwater.”. The recovery and healing process is underway. The storm has moved on, but the danger remains. Because many roads remain underwater and are littered with...
flaglerlive.com
‘Extremely Dangerous’ Hurricane Ian Landfall, Then Path Through Flagler; Local Evacuations Readied
Last Updated: Tuesday, 5:58 p.m. For previous coverage, go here and here. To jump to sandbag locations, go here. For sheltering information, go here. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.–The latest forecast of the National Hurricane Center, issued at 5 p.m. Tuesday, places Hurricane Ian, on a straight path for the heart of Flagler County by early Friday morning, by which time Ian will be a tropical storm. The storm will have spent 36 hours crossing Florida from just south of Tampa Bay, its easterly rain and wind bands lashing Flagler the entire time.
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
volusia.org
Ian Update 26 - News conference set for 3 p.m.
Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 30, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss the county’s disaster response to Ian and safety information for residents. The news conference will be broadcast live on the...
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
volusia.org
Update 24: News conference set for 3 p.m.
Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 29, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss the latest information on Hurricane Ian, its effects on Volusia County, safety information for residents, flooding impacts and the county’s emergency response.
flaglerlive.com
10,400 Customers Without Power in Flagler as Tropical Storm Ian Drenches Toward Atlantic at Melbourne
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. If there is some good news about Hurricane Ian Thursday morning, it is that it has degraded into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, and it has carved a more southerly, far less populated path across the Florida Peninsula than feared.
click orlando
WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
palmcoastobserver.com
City of Palm Coast waives permit fees for repairs, reconstruction related to Hurricane Ian
Building Permit fees will be waived through November 30, 2022, for the residential permit types listed below as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Additional information regarding work exempt from permit, permit requirements and when permits must be obtained is provided below. Work Exempt From Building Permit:. A...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Curfew in effect
Flagler County has ordered a countywide curfew that will go into effect at 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, September 28. The curfew is for the entire county though the evacuation order only includes:. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
click orlando
Flagler Beach Pier sustains ‘significant’ damage from Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police in Flagler Beach are urging people not to go to the pier because they say it sustained “significant” damage from Hurricane Ian. “Please don’t come to Flagler Beach to look at the damage; it’s for your safety. We will post additional pictures when conditions are better and thanks to Officer Sylvester for documenting the damage,” the agency said in a Facebook Post Thursday.
