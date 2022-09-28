ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

KXAN

Mickey: Cooper is one cool cat

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys take the field against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, Cooper Rush will be starting his third consecutive game at quarterback. Rush, who was thrust into action when starting quarterback Dak Prescott got injured in the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
daystech.org

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS Sports

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 2-3; North Texas 2-3 After two games on the road, the North Texas Mean Green are heading back home. The Mean Green and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
DENTON, TX

