KXAN
Mickey: Cooper is one cool cat
FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys take the field against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, Cooper Rush will be starting his third consecutive game at quarterback. Rush, who was thrust into action when starting quarterback Dak Prescott got injured in the Cowboys...
daystech.org
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
Brennan Storer helps Highland Park hold off late surge from Dallas Jesuit
After a dominant first half, the Highland Park Scots were in complete control of their District 7-6A Texas high school football showdown with the Dallas Jesuit Rangers on Friday night. Then the Rangers staged a massive second-half comeback. In the end, the 12th man of Highlander Stadium was just ...
CBS Sports
North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 2-3; North Texas 2-3 After two games on the road, the North Texas Mean Green are heading back home. The Mean Green and the Florida Atlantic Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
