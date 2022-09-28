ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
nrcolumbus.com

South Columbus volleyball defeats Whiteville in five sets

It’s the Columbus County sports rivalry that seldom disappoints, unless you are on the losing side. The South Columbus Stallions rebounded from a two sets to one deficit to defeat the Whiteville Wolfpack 3–2 Thursday evening at Whiteville in front of a raucous crowd supporting both teams. While...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Shelter opening in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A shelter will be opening at Edgewood Elementary School located at 317 E Calhoun St. in Whiteville at 1:00pm. This shelter is pet friendly. Columbus County Commissioners recently declared a State of Emergency for Columbus County due to Hurricane Ian. The Columbus County Emergency...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach falls to No 3 West Florence amid contentious calls

With its star receiver crumbled on the turf and head coach Mickey Wilson getting dragged off the field by one of his assistants while getting flagged by the officials, the reality of a painful night started to come into view for Myrtle Beach. Wednesday’s 25-21 loss to West Florence at...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus County, NC
Education
City
Whiteville, NC
City
Columbus, NC
County
Columbus County, NC
Whiteville, NC
Sports
Whiteville, NC
Education
columbuscountynews.com

Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian

We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. If you have any non emergency needs call 910.640.2208. For all emergencies call 911. • Whiteville...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies

• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
WHITEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hurricane Ian
The Robesonian

Homecomings in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke. Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6. The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct....
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian

Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wkml.com

GALLERY: KML’s Last Hometown Helping Hand Of The Season

Another chapter has closed on a successful Hometown Helping Hand season with Zaxby’s!. From Whiteville, to Lumberton, to Fayetteville and back, we have LOVED seeing your happy faces and being able to make your day brighter with our incredible partner Zaxby’s. Hometown Helping Hand is about just that-...
WHITEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WECT

Zach Solon live from Brunswick County during Hurricane Ian

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 30, 2022... Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Emergency and power crews ready to respond as Ian approaches. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The biggest message for people...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WITN

Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene after a tree crashed into a home in Whiteville on North Lee Street early in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30. Five people inside the home were watching TV when the tree fell into their house, blocking access to the doors. First responders helped them escape through a window, and they were all able to escape without injuries.
WHITEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy