nrcolumbus.com
South Columbus volleyball defeats Whiteville in five sets
It’s the Columbus County sports rivalry that seldom disappoints, unless you are on the losing side. The South Columbus Stallions rebounded from a two sets to one deficit to defeat the Whiteville Wolfpack 3–2 Thursday evening at Whiteville in front of a raucous crowd supporting both teams. While...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shelter opening in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A shelter will be opening at Edgewood Elementary School located at 317 E Calhoun St. in Whiteville at 1:00pm. This shelter is pet friendly. Columbus County Commissioners recently declared a State of Emergency for Columbus County due to Hurricane Ian. The Columbus County Emergency...
myhorrynews.com
Live score updates from tonight's high school football games
NMB 9 Wilson 42 (FINAL) Aynor 16 Manning 26 (FINAL) Sumter 35 Socastee 7 (FINAL) Green Sea Floyds will face Lake View at home. Kick off is 7 p.m.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach falls to No 3 West Florence amid contentious calls
With its star receiver crumbled on the turf and head coach Mickey Wilson getting dragged off the field by one of his assistants while getting flagged by the officials, the reality of a painful night started to come into view for Myrtle Beach. Wednesday’s 25-21 loss to West Florence at...
borderbelt.org
This Columbus County charter school faces unique challenges to meet state standards
Sherry Kennedy sat on the floor in the hallway at Thomas Academy, helping a student work through a math problem. The boy had gotten overwhelmed in class and needed a break. Kennedy worked with him one on one until he was ready to rejoin his peers. Five minutes later, he was back in the hallway.
columbuscountynews.com
Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian
We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. If you have any non emergency needs call 910.640.2208. For all emergencies call 911. • Whiteville...
columbuscountynews.com
Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies
• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
The Robesonian
Homecomings in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke. Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6. The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct....
WECT
Video: A phone call between former captain Jason Soles and Columbus Co. Sheriff Jody Greene
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks. Though Hurricane is causing severe damage in communities in Florida, that level of damage is far less likely in southeastern North Carolina. Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. Updated: 7 hours...
wkml.com
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian
Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
wkml.com
GALLERY: KML’s Last Hometown Helping Hand Of The Season
Another chapter has closed on a successful Hometown Helping Hand season with Zaxby’s!. From Whiteville, to Lumberton, to Fayetteville and back, we have LOVED seeing your happy faces and being able to make your day brighter with our incredible partner Zaxby’s. Hometown Helping Hand is about just that-...
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
WECT
Zach Solon live from Brunswick County during Hurricane Ian
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 30, 2022... Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. night Sep. 29, 2022. Emergency and power crews ready to respond as Ian approaches. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The biggest message for people...
Ian’s rainfall sets new daily rainfall record in North Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Ian made landfall around 2 p.m. on Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained at 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. With any landfalling tropical system, the main impacts are storm surges, tornados, wind, and rainfall. Storm surges and wind were the greatest […]
WITN
Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene after a tree crashed into a home in Whiteville on North Lee Street early in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30. Five people inside the home were watching TV when the tree fell into their house, blocking access to the doors. First responders helped them escape through a window, and they were all able to escape without injuries.
NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
