Man pleads guilty to multiple charges of encouraging child sexual abuse

By Kiva Hanson
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
Jorge Serrano, 32, faced 34 charges related to child sexual abuse, already faces life in prison for rape and sodomy

Jorge Ulises Serrano, 32, was convicted Sept. 22, 2022 in Jefferson County to two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of attempting to commit a Class B Felony - compelling prostitution from a 2021 case. Serrano was originally indicted by a grand jury with 10 counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, 20 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first or second degree along with one count of attempt to commit a Class B felony, commercial sexual solicitation, luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child — second degree.

Serrano pled guilty to three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of attempt to commit a class B felony. He is sentenced to 120 months in prison, served concurrently with his cases in Marion and Washington counties.

Serrano is currently housed at the Eastern Oregon Corrections Institution with an earliest release date of Jan. 9, 2064. He is serving sentences for charges currently under appeal in two 2019 Marion County cases and a 2018 case from Washington county. Those cases involve convictions for luring a minor, sodomy, rape, online sexual corruption of a child and sexual abuse. He is serving a sentence of life without parole based on charges of first-degree rape and sodomy in 2018 from Washington County.

The Madras Pioneer

REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904.

