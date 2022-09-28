Race for county commissioner spot begins

Incumbent Mae Huston and challenger Mark Wunsch respond to questions from The Pioneer

Mae Huston

Age: 71

Occupation: Jefferson County Commissioner

Years in Jefferson County: 17

Background

I grew up in unincorporated Multnomah County and graduated from Gresham High School. After attending North Park College in Chicago for a couple years I came home and received my AA at Mt. Hood Community College. My husband Stan and I have been married 49 years, raised two daughters, and have two grandsons. We attend Culver Christian Church. I serve on the Boards of NeighborImpact, Frontier 911, the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council, and the Jefferson County Faith Based Network.

Prior governmental experience

County Commissioner 8 years, Association of Oregon Counties Committees, Madras Area Community Action Team Board, elected Republican precinct committee person, campaign worker for state representative candidate, and volunteer in a representative's office in Salem during a legislative session.

What do you think your service as a commissioner can bring to Jefferson County?

I will consistently work hard for every area of the county. I work well with the other county elected officials, the administrative staff, the department directors and employees of the county, as well as the officials and staff of the cities Culver, Madras, and Metolius, Crooked River Ranch, and our state and federal partners.

What change/improvement do you want to see in Jefferson County?

I want to see the lack of workforce housing, the lack of childcare, and the high cost of rent, to be improved. I would like to see every family thrive and every business succeed, in spite of the painful condition of drought we are in and the challenge inflation is causing.

What do you think the most pressing issue for the county is?

Being able to provide the best quality of the services the county needs to provide for our citizens, and to take care of our most valued resource - our staff, within a balanced budget will be more of a challenge due to inflation. That includes our jail, our roads, our health department, our fairgrounds and cemeteries, and maintaining all our county buildings.

What do you think you can bring to the position your opponent cannot?

My prior work experience as an office professional in banking, insurance, medical record keeping, finance, equipment manufacturing, water utility, academia, food production, water sales, and tax preparation has equipped me with knowledge and skills in processing information, evaluating options, making choices in decision making, and dealing with all types of people in varieties of relationships.

What drove you to run for county commission?

When I first ran for county commissioner 8 years ago it was out of love for my community and wanting to maintain fiscal responsibility for all our county taxpayers.

Why do you think the people of Jefferson County should vote for you?

I have more experience that has equipped me to perform the responsibilities of a commissioner and I have demonstrated that I will show up and do the work that it takes to serve all people in the County.

Is there any other message you'd like to share with the voters?

I am grateful to the voters of Jefferson County who hired me to work for them. I bring conservative values and logical decision-making to the table. I uphold my oath to protect our constitutional rights. I care about the well being of all the residents of Jefferson County. I welcome your input and I pledge to continue to work very hard for you. I ask for your vote to continue working for you and I thank you for your support.

Mark Wunsch

Age: 33

Occupation: Cattle Rancher/ Farmer

Years in Jefferson County: 33

Prior governmental experience 8+ month attending County commissioner meeting, planning commission meetings

What do you think your service as a commissioner can bring to Jefferson County?

My biggest contribution currently I will bring is my experience in the Ag and Natural Resource area, an area that Jefferson County hasn't had the opportunity to have represented in 24 years. My career also has giving me some basic understanding of many other aspects including health, medicine, roads, budgets, finance and many other aspects. I have had the opportunity to meet and work with people all over the state and across the nation. With those connections and continuing to network the ability to go to Salem or D.C. to fight for the needs of the people of Jefferson County will be a huge asset for Jefferson County.

What change/improvement do you want to see in Jefferson County?

As Jefferson County we need to be able to provide the basic needs for all citizens. There needs to be high quality services that are secure and consistent. I have had the opportunity to tour and visit some of the departments across the county and will continue working on getting through all the departments to see what the needs are to serve the citizens of Jefferson County. Some of the big needs I have seen so far are a new evidence room and body cameras for the Sherriff department. Public Works still needs funding for a few roads and bridge rebuilds. Oregon law is requiring all land have fire protection by 2026. Jefferson County has some areas that will need to figure out how to get private or public protection on those lands. Most of the departments are struggling to hire high quality employees to be able to serve the people of Jefferson County.

What do you think the most pressing issue for the county is?

The basic need of any community is the ability to grow their own food. With drought that is running parallel with The Dust Bowl era on top of irrigation uncertainties our food sources in Jefferson County are a big threat to survival and stability of our community. Safety mainly due to drug/gang violence is an on-going problem. State regulations have our hands tied to a certain degree until we get reform fixes in Salem. There is a need for youth education for prevention by focusing on the cause and not the effects. Inflation has put a big strain on the ability for the average citizen to afford suitable housing and transportation.

What do you think you can bring to the position your opponent cannot?

I bring ag and natural resource experience that this county desperately needs in this time of crisis. With my career history I have first-hand experience in many aspects that can be applied to the county to better serve the citizens of Jefferson County. When the people of Jefferson County need help or policies changes to better serve this county, I will be in Salem, D.C. or visiting with legislature to make things possible.

What drove you to run for county commission?

The decisions that are made today have a significant impact on future generations. It is my goal to solve current problems while keeping in mind the vision of how those decisions will affect the future of our county. Drought and insecurity of irrigation water across the county reduces our ability to have local food sources. Jefferson County needs to have a secure source of food available for its citizens. We have not prioritized enough the importance of ag and natural resources, the nucleus of this county. It has been 24 years since Jefferson County has had first-hand ag representation on the commission. Let's not let that continue.

Why do you think the people of Jefferson County should vote for you?

We need representation of all the people of Jefferson County and everyone's voice to be heard. Jefferson County needs to strengthen as a county by making sure the needs of all citizens are being met and served. I will focus on the needs that every citizen can benefit or have the right to have. Let the private sector take care of the business. Government shouldn't be involved in. I will use my experience in problem-solving and thinking outside the box with fresh ideas to accomplish goals for the county.

Is there any other message you'd like to share with the voters?

Since January when I decided to run for this seat on the Jefferson County Commission, I have attended most commissioner meetings, several planning commissions, city council, home owner association and various community meetings across the county. I have spent the last nine months doing this so that I could step into this position as prepared as possible. In any new job there is a learning curve and I want to be prepared to serve the people of Jefferson County on day one. I ask for your support and vote so that I can serve all of Jefferson County.

