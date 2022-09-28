ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend Film Festival showcases Indigenous film in Madras

By Kiva Hanson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAafg_0iDsxa7F00 Events all weekend Oct. 7 through 9 offers indigenous filmmaking and comedy in Madras

The Bend Film Festival is returning after a break with over 100 film screenings across Central Oregon, including seven held at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The festival runs Oct. 7 through 9, and features indigenous shorts, documentaries and a comedy show in Madras at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

Friday night is opened by a screening of "Reservation Dogs," the hit FX tv show at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a screening of the show which follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. The event features special guests from the show Tatanka Means and Gary Farmer, who both appear in the show.

After the screening, Tatanka Means gives a comedy set at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday begins with a screening of "Uýra — The Rising Forest" at 11:30 a.m. The documentary follows trans-Indigenous artist Uýra, as they travel through the Amazon Forest on a journey of self-discovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDsxa7F00

The screening will be followed by a screening of the animated short film "Ola Ka Honua," which showcases restoration efforts made by volunteers at Auwahi forest in Maui.

At 1:45 p.m., the PAC will host a screening of "Native Way Forward," where three rising Native leaders explore how building careers around the values of community and kinship can lead to a brighter future for all. Screenwriter for "Reservation Dogs," comedian and ad agency founder Ryan RedCorn directed the film.

Next the PAC hosts a series of Indigenous shorts beginning at 3:30 p.m. The lineup includes "No Spectators Allowed," "Rosalie Fish," "Daughter of the Sea," "Kumu Niu," "Sakari Farm — First Foods Cooking," "Bring the Salmon Home" and "Spam is Life."

"Spam is Life" is a film directed by Warm Springs director LaRonn Katchia. Katchia's film was produced by youth at the Warm Springs Community Action Team and follows the gathering of 'every Native's first food' Spam.

On Sunday the festival will feature "Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest" at 4 p.m. The film follows Pasang Lhamu Sherpa, the Indigenous trailblazer who battled racism, gender discrimination, and political opposition in her quest to become the first Nepali woman to summit Mount Everest.

The Madras portion of the festival closes with "Necessity: Climate Justice & the Thin Green Line" at 6:15 p.m. The film follows climate resistance in the Pacific Northwest with a focus on historical and present tribal leaders, indigenous activists and white allies fighting to prevent toxic products and chemicals from travelling critical waterways and treaty lands.

More information about the event, details of each screening and ticket purchase can be found at https://bendfilmfestival2022.eventive.org. Individual show tickets for events in Madras range from free to $5 per event. Festival passes are also available online.

Sidebar

Fri. Oct. 7

5:30 p.m. - "Reservation Dogs" program with special guests

7:30 p.m. — Tatanka Means comedy show

Sat. Oct. 8

11:30 a.m. — "Uýra — The Rising Forest" with "Ola Ka Honua"

1:45 p.m. — Native Way Forward

3:30 p.m. — Indigenous Shorts

Sun. Oct. 9

4 p.m. — "Passing: In the Shadow of Everest with Mandatory Gear"

6:15 p.m. — "Necessity: Climate Justice and The Thin Green Line" with "Bring the Salmon Home"

The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

