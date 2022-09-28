ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Tennessee Lookout

Republican lawmakers plan to strip Vanderbilt Hospital of child transgender surgeries

Fueled by a Twitter report, Republican lawmakers are planning to pass legislation in 2023 to stop Vanderbilt University Medical Center from performing pediatric transgender surgeries. Meanwhile, Gov. Bill Lee requested an investigation, and Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s Office said he will use the “full scope” of his authority to make sure state law is being […] The post Republican lawmakers plan to strip Vanderbilt Hospital of child transgender surgeries appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition

One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
TEXAS STATE
Matt Walsh

