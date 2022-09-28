“What high school did you go to?” It’s a common question in Tampa whose answer gives special insight about a person. Today there are 28 public high schools in Hillsborough County — almost double what existed prior to 1984, when there were only eight high schools in Tampa and its immediate suburbs, one in Plant City and four in the unincorporated county. Tampa, and Hillsborough County, have experienced tremendous growth over the past 40 years. In addition to new roads, new communities and new shopping centers, there are also many new high schools. The opening of Armwood and Gaither in 1984 started a flood of new construction and 15 new high schools have opened since that time, the majority of them in unincorporated Hillsborough County.

