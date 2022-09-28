Read full article on original website
yourislandnews.com
Fabulous Fields
Beaufort RB churns out 341 yards, 5 TDs as Eagles blow by Bobcats. Bryce Lybrand has continually called Kacy Fields one of the most underrated players in the state. There’s no doubting his skill anymore. Fields went off for a whopping 341 rushing yards and five touchdowns on Friday,...
yourislandnews.com
Dolphins open new digs with wild win over Whale Branch
The new digs were stunning, the stands were packed, and the band was on point. But the question hanging over a festive renovated stadium at Battery Creek High School on Friday was whether the football team was ready to meet the moment. The Dolphins answered more resoundingly than their renowned...
Clearwater officer meets Hulk Hogan after Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer met a well-known wrestling star after Hurricane Ian. The Clearwater Police Department shared a photo of Officer Bingham meeting Hulk Hogan on the beach. “You never know who you might run into after a hurricane — none other than Hulk Hogan on Clearwater Beach,” the police […]
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
yourislandnews.com
USCB Center for the Arts to host Meltdown in Dixie
There will be discussion after Oct. 3 screening of documentary film. A screening and discussion of the documentary film Meltdown in Dixie will be hosted at 6 p.m., Monday Oct. 3, at USCB Center for the Arts. The film, directed by Emily Howard, follows the personal, community and, legal, challenges that erupt in Orangeburg, S.C., between the Sons of Confederate Veterans and an ice cream shop owner forced to fly the Confederate flag in his parking lot.
blackchronicle.com
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
iheart.com
Updating Ian and new watches for the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire
Beaufort County in under a Tropical Storm Watch until 7:15pm. Tropical Storm-force winds are possible within the next 48 hours. Chatham County is under a Tropical Storm Watch and a Storm Surge Watch. Potential impacts are gusty winds, potential tornados, 4-6 inches of rain and high tides. CEMA is now in OpCon 3.
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
yourislandnews.com
Hurricane Ian expected to bring rain, storm surge to Beaufort County
As Hurricane Ian churned over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch for the southeast coast of South Carolina and the northeast coast of Georgia. Late Tuesday night, the tropical storm watch...
News4Jax.com
Publix to close stores early in 11 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is modifying store hours in 11 Florida counties as Hurricane Ian approaches, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported. Publix closed stores in Southwest Florida on Tuesday, from Naples to Spring Hill, but some Central Florida stores near Orlando are also changing hours to close earlier than normal, according to the Publix store openings and closings map. Most of the stores on the map show closing times of 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, with reopening hours currently set for Friday morning.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Hurricane Ian Impacts Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort
Hurricane Ian made its way across Florida this week, making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, eventually downgrading into a Tropical Storm, and then heading back out into the Atlantic Ocean. It’s now become a Category 1 hurricane again, and is coming back onto land in South Carolina. Disney has...
tampamagazines.com
The History of Tampa’s Biggest Rival High Schools
“What high school did you go to?” It’s a common question in Tampa whose answer gives special insight about a person. Today there are 28 public high schools in Hillsborough County — almost double what existed prior to 1984, when there were only eight high schools in Tampa and its immediate suburbs, one in Plant City and four in the unincorporated county. Tampa, and Hillsborough County, have experienced tremendous growth over the past 40 years. In addition to new roads, new communities and new shopping centers, there are also many new high schools. The opening of Armwood and Gaither in 1984 started a flood of new construction and 15 new high schools have opened since that time, the majority of them in unincorporated Hillsborough County.
Moped rider injured in crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway
A crash is affecting traffic on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Friday morning.
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston relocating C-17 fleet ahead of Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday moved to Hurricane Condition 3 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Under HuURCON3 JBC is relocating its C-17 fleet, which is one of the largest in the U.S. Air Force, to save-haven locations. The planes are being moved so...
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
southmag.com
Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA
October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears landfall in SC
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Around noon Thursday, high tide prompted warnings from lifeguards on Coligny Beach, telling beachgoers to avoid the water. Since then, conditions deteriorated, dropping more rain and more wind. Earlier in the day, at Coligny Beach, there were lots of folks who came to watch the waves and most of […]
SC USPS closures due to Hurricane Ian
BEAUFORT, SC. (WSAV) – The U.S. Postal Service South Carolina District has announced a temporary suspension of retail operations in Beaufort and Parris Island, due to Hurricane Ian. The retail operations are suspended at following post offices until further notice: Marine Corps Air Station located at 1283 Geiger Blvd in Beaufort, SC Parris Island Post […]
