Forecast: I want the Saints to be boring

NEW ORLEANS — I want the 2022 New Orleans Saints to bore me. Being bored is preferable to watching a team that for 3 weeks is seemingly committed to eating paste, playing in traffic, and shoving their fingers into any electrical socket they can find. The Saints have committed...
ESPN

New Orleans Saints say QB Jameis Winston doubtful, WR Michael Thomas out vs. Minnesota Vikings in London

LONDON -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. If Winston can't go, backup quarterback Andy Dalton would replace him, marking the third time Dalton would start a game in London -- including a 27-27 tie against Washington and current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2016 -- and his first regular-season start for the Saints.
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
The Columbus Dispatch

A national TV audience was sickened by what happened to Tua Tagovailoa | Michael Arace

The ratings for Amazon Prime’s first two Thursday night NFL games exceeded expectations, which is to say that this billion-dollar streaming experiment is working out for Big Tech and America’s most popular televised sport. The third Thursday night game, which pitted the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals, was an advertisement on why Google will soon be bidding for Wednesday night games.  ...
FOX Sports

Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK

LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings travel to England for a date with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 8:30 am CST, the fourth regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings won, and the Saints lost in Week 3, setting up a quasi-desperation game for New Orleans if they are to be considered a playoff team.
NOLA.com

WATCH: Previewing Saints-Vikings and QB choice on 'Bayou Bets'

Three weeks into the Dennis Allen era for the New Orleans Saints era, and we have an overseas quarterback controversy. Sure, it's partially injury driven, but the Saints must decide between Jameis Winston, who hasn't practiced with a bad back; and backup Andy Dalton for the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London.
