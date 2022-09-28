Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Asked If Cooper Rush Could Keep Starting Job Once Dak Prescott Returns
With Dak Prescott on the mend, he's expected to regain the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job as soon as he's healthy. But does the calculus change for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made it clear...
Former Dallas Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock-climbing accident
Gavin Escobar, who played tight end for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-16, died Wednesday in a rock-climbing accident that saw a second fatality. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found dead during an attempted rescue by the Riverside County Fire Department. The department said firefighters tried hiking to the...
Yardbarker
Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.
Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys odds, picks and predictions
The Washington Commanders (1-2) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1) play a Week 4 matchup Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Commanders vs. Cowboys odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. Commanders QB Carson Wentz...
Mike McCarthy Has New Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was all smiles at his Friday press conference today. His update on quarterback Dak Prescott was probably a big reason why. McCarthy showed up to Friday's press conference wearing a suit and tie from a TV interview he had done earlier in the day. He had a lot of good news on the injury front.
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Washington Commanders head to JerryWorld to face the Dallas Cowboys
The Washington Commanders look to get back to .500 when they face their rival, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday in Week 4 action. Washington (1-2) enter the game as the underdogs despite Dallas (2-1) still playing without star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a finger injury. Commanders quarterback...
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup. It's happening. Cowboys receiver...
Yardbarker
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it
Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
