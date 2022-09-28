ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.

Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
Mike McCarthy Has New Update On Quarterback Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was all smiles at his Friday press conference today. His update on quarterback Dak Prescott was probably a big reason why. McCarthy showed up to Friday's press conference wearing a suit and tie from a TV interview he had done earlier in the day. He had a lot of good news on the injury front.
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Cleared to Play vs. Washington; CeeDee Lamb Issues Warning

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects receiver Michael Gallup who tore his ACL in January, to make his long-awaited return Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. And indeed, Friday afternoon's official injury report holds no designation for Gallup. It's happening. Cowboys receiver...
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.

On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
Cowboys' Jerry Jones is taking a bow, and this time he has earned it

Jerry Jones once made a very Jerry Jones-centric comment. It was about a decade ago and it amounted to something like this: a frank admission that there have been times when Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, probably should have fired Jerry Jones, general manager of the Dallas Cowboys – over his performance.
