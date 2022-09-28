ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keefe Tech Girls Soccer

FRAMINGHAM – Keefe Technical girls soccer defeated Blackstone valley Technical High today 4-2. Keefe Tech has no varsity program, only a junior varsity one. Next up for the Broncos is a game at home on October 3 against parker Charter at 3:30 p.m.
MCLA Defeats Framingham State 3-1

FRAMINGHAM – – The Framingham State University volleyball team was defeated 3-1 by the MCLA Trailblazers in a hard-fought match Friday evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at the Logan Gymnasium on the campus of Framingham State. MCLA 3, Framingham State 1. The game scores...
Brookline’s Warriors Defeat Flyers 83-70

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys golf team lost to Brookline High today, September 29. The final score was 83-70. Framingham was led by golfer Robert Geltman, with16 points and Jaron Duffy with 10, said head coach Peter Eliot. “The Flyers feel like they are ready for the last...
Alice (Whitten) Bonanno, 94

FRAMINGHAM – Alice P. (Whitten) Bonanno, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, Tuesday September 27, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo V. Bonanno, who died in 2021. Born April 25, 1928, in Boston, a...
Terry Susan Dinsky

FRAMINGHAM – Terry Susan Dinsky passed away on August 25, 2022 exactly 10 years and one day after the passing of her husband, Phil Dinsky. Terry was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Claire and Solomon Rosenson. In the late 1960’s. She moved to Massachusetts to attend...
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Nurses Vote New Contract

NEWTON – The registered nurses of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on September 30 to ratify a new contract with the hospital that makes critical investments in nurses and their ability to provide safe, high-quality patient care. “I am so proud of our nurses...
Natick Lifts Water Ban

NATICK – The Department of Public Works recommended the Town Administrator on behalf of the Select Board acting as Water Commissioners lift the mandatory water use restriction on nonessential outdoor use, effective September 29. Natick DPW Director Jeremy Marsette made the recommendation on Monday, September 26. The water ban...
About 380 Customers Without Electricity in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – About 380 customers in the City of Framingham are without electricity, this morning, September 26. The outage is located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Eversource said “the outage was caused by damage to our electrical equipment.”. Crews are on...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Singletary Lane Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a a crash on Singletary Lane on Sunday night, September 25. One car struck a parked vehicle. The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. at 374 Singletary Lane. One individual was injured and taken to metroWest Medical center in Framingham, said Framingham Police...
Town of Natick Holding Flu Clinics in October

NATICK – The Town of Natick is holding two flu clinics in October for residents only. The flu shot is for ages 6 months and older. There is a high-dose available for those age 65 and older. One clinic will be drive-thru on October 15 at Natick DPW headquarters...
