Framingham Earns First Victory of the Season
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High football won its first game of the season tonight, September 30, at Bowditch Field. The Flyers defeated Brookline High 27-20. SOURCE will have a full report and a slideshow later.
Keefe Tech Girls Soccer
FRAMINGHAM – Keefe Technical girls soccer defeated Blackstone valley Technical High today 4-2. Keefe Tech has no varsity program, only a junior varsity one. Next up for the Broncos is a game at home on October 3 against parker Charter at 3:30 p.m.
MCLA Defeats Framingham State 3-1
FRAMINGHAM – – The Framingham State University volleyball team was defeated 3-1 by the MCLA Trailblazers in a hard-fought match Friday evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at the Logan Gymnasium on the campus of Framingham State. MCLA 3, Framingham State 1. The game scores...
Scanlon & Tszier Double Winners as Framingham Defeats Notre Dame Academy of Hingham
DUXBURY – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team travelled to Duxbury on Wednesday, and defeated Notre Dame Academy of Hingham. The Flyers won 55-45, an unusual score for swimming. The reason for the unusual score is that only 4 lanes of swimmers and not the traditional six.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookline’s Warriors Defeat Flyers 83-70
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys golf team lost to Brookline High today, September 29. The final score was 83-70. Framingham was led by golfer Robert Geltman, with16 points and Jaron Duffy with 10, said head coach Peter Eliot. “The Flyers feel like they are ready for the last...
Framingham Flyers Swim & Dive Meet Moving To Newton
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team – without a home pool this season due to the closure of Keefe Tech’s pool, had planned to have a home swim meet at Wayland community pool on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. But the bubble has yet...
Walpole Defeats Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Timberwolves of Walpole defeated the Framingham High boys golf team yesterday, September 29. Walpole’s Jason Giampapa scored a 38, with teammate Mike Kowalsky scoring a 39.
5 Things You Need To Know in Framingham: Friday, September 30, 2022
1 MCAS scores were released yesterday. Across the state, math scores improved but English Language Arts decreased. SOURCE will have a report on the Framingham Public Schools results this weekend. 2. NO CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS scheduled for today. And reminder that City Hall closes on Fridays at 2 p.m.
Alice (Whitten) Bonanno, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Alice P. (Whitten) Bonanno, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, Tuesday September 27, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo V. Bonanno, who died in 2021. Born April 25, 1928, in Boston, a...
Thursday is Framingham Final Farmers’ Market of the Season
FRAMINGHAM – Thursday is the final Framingham Farmers’ Market of the season. Trolley Dogs and Thee Taco Dude are confirmed, along with Kona Ice, Velma’s Kettle Corn and Uncle Joey’s Cannoli; still awaiting word from the folks at Slow Dough Pizza food truck, said manager Bill Sell.
Terry Susan Dinsky
FRAMINGHAM – Terry Susan Dinsky passed away on August 25, 2022 exactly 10 years and one day after the passing of her husband, Phil Dinsky. Terry was born in Brooklyn, New York to parents Claire and Solomon Rosenson. In the late 1960’s. She moved to Massachusetts to attend...
MutualOne Bank’s $5,000 Charitable Foundation Grant Supports 2022 MetroWest Conference for Women
FRAMINGHAM — Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair, announced a $5,000 grant to the MetroWest Conference for Women to support the 2022 conference, which was held earlier this month. “The theme of this year’s conference is LIMITLESS because we believe we can provide limitless opportunities...
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Nurses Vote New Contract
NEWTON – The registered nurses of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on September 30 to ratify a new contract with the hospital that makes critical investments in nurses and their ability to provide safe, high-quality patient care. “I am so proud of our nurses...
Natick Lifts Water Ban
NATICK – The Department of Public Works recommended the Town Administrator on behalf of the Select Board acting as Water Commissioners lift the mandatory water use restriction on nonessential outdoor use, effective September 29. Natick DPW Director Jeremy Marsette made the recommendation on Monday, September 26. The water ban...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Injured, After Struck in Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian, in the crosswalk, was struck by a vehicle last night, September 28. Police responded to the incident at Concord Street and Gorman Road at 5:37 p.m. The driver struck an adult male, who was in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The...
Brazilians To Vote For Country’s President on Sunday; Polling Place at Framingham Church
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday is the first round of the Brazilian election. The Consulate General of Brazil in Boston will make available just two voting locations in its area of jurisdiction: Malden and Framingham. In Framingham, voting will take place at Saint Tarcisius Parish on Route 135 from 8 a.m....
About 380 Customers Without Electricity in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – About 380 customers in the City of Framingham are without electricity, this morning, September 26. The outage is located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Eversource said “the outage was caused by damage to our electrical equipment.”. Crews are on...
Wednesday at 9 a.m. Deadline To Register For Framingham Police Officer Exam This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, September 28 at 9 a.m. is the deadline to register to take the Framingham Police Officer exam. The exam is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at Keefe Technical High School at 750 Winter Street in Framingham. Framingham removed itself from Civil Service examinations and now conducts...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Singletary Lane Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a a crash on Singletary Lane on Sunday night, September 25. One car struck a parked vehicle. The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. at 374 Singletary Lane. One individual was injured and taken to metroWest Medical center in Framingham, said Framingham Police...
Town of Natick Holding Flu Clinics in October
NATICK – The Town of Natick is holding two flu clinics in October for residents only. The flu shot is for ages 6 months and older. There is a high-dose available for those age 65 and older. One clinic will be drive-thru on October 15 at Natick DPW headquarters...
