ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Washington State
Bless You Boys

Series Preview: Tigers host Twins in penultimate regular-season series

They say “better late than never” and one could make that argument for the Detroit Tigers, who are currently riding a six-game winning streak — all against American League Central opponents — and have also taken the last three series. After yet another season that has worn the fanbase’s patience thin, the Motor City Kitties have shown some fight as the regular season schedule continues to wane.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Tigers take on the Twins on home winning streak

Minnesota Twins (76-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-92, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-10, 4.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -144, Tigers +123; over/under is 7 runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Senators#Chicago White Sox#Target Field#The Star Tribune#Major League Baseball
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy