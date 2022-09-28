Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huge Home Decor Liquation Sale This Weekend! Check Out Some Of The Items!
Home Decor Liquidators is hosting a huge liquidation sale this weekend in Andrews. Don't worry, I don't know where it is either, so I will plug the address into my maps app and find it. The sale will run on October 1st and 2nd. On Saturday the sale will begin at 12 pm and on Sunday at 1 pm. On both days you may come an hour early to preview the items.
Flashback Friday! Who Remembers The Kmart Layaway?
On this flashback Friday, who remembers the Kmart layaway? I had a conversation with my kids earlier this week about what layaways were. I told them that kids these days just don't understand how good they have it! These days they are used to asking for whatever they want and momma just has to come through, parents we always make it happen.
Basin Bites: Local taqueria’s famous al pastor
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor. “Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. […]
UPDATE: building a ‘total loss’ following chemical fire
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A City of Midland spokesperson said crews have contained a fire that broke out at a chemicals company off SCR 1257 earlier this afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m. crews remained on the scene to make sure not hot spots remained. The spokesperson said the building, however, is considered a total […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Midland to host fall events throughout October
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Five City of Midland divisions will be hosting fall events for the community throughout the month of October. Here is all you need to know about each family-friendly event: City of Midland Health Department in conjunction with Familia Dental: Fall Festival & Resource Fair Saturday, October 15 from 1pm-4pm Dennis the Menace […]
Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa
What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
Local restaurant has served up homemade dishes for 31 years
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A West Texas restaurant has become a staple, serving people for more than 30 years. Carambas Spanish Inn in Midland off of Front Street is known for its homemade dishes that are served up fresh. “I appreciate every employee that has been working here the last 20 to 30 years,” says owner […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?
This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
cbs7.com
Odessa Fire Rescue announces the retirement of Joey White
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 30 years of service, Joey White, the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration, is retiring. The Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting a retirement party in his honor on September 30th at 1:30 pm at the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd St.) OFR said in...
Finally, Good News: Temps and Gas Prices Falling in Texas
At last, it's starting to feel like fall in Central Texas. The temperatures are dropping, there's pumpkins everywhere, and some relief at the pump can finally be found. Cooler nights and highs in the 80s are a big improvement outside, and the average price of gas per gallon is dropping throughout the state - a big improvement inside our wallets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which Businesses Would You Like To See In This Beautiful New Shopping Center In Odessa?
Let us play a little game called 'what's it gonna be?' In this area, we could ask that question weekly. It seems like every time we turn around something new is being built in some area of Midland-Odessa. I came across a beautiful new shopping center currently being built the other day in a great location in Odessa.
Grand Opening! Spitz Mediterranean Street Food Opening Date Is Set For Midland!
Spitz has been described as Fresh, Flavorful and of course Delicious! And, get ready because it is set to open in Midland. They just announced this on their Facebook page. • SPITZ MEDITERRANEAN STREET FOOD IS SET TO OPEN ON OCTOBER 10TH!. Spitz Mediterranean Street Food will be located at...
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
Caverns Of Sonora A Must For All Texans.
Texas Bucket List: Caverns of Sonora. This is a must if you haven’t been yet. 155 feet below the surface in Sonora, Texas is one of the best caves in the world. World famous for its butterfly formation piece that is the only one like it in the entire world. This cave explore is also a camp ground you can stay at too. So it’s a perfect weekend trip or day road trip to see.
cbs7.com
Family unscathed after truck runs through home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more. “You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda...
cbs7.com
Electric trucks coming to oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Merge Electric Fleet Solutions announces a new pilot program to deploy fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks in the Permian Basin area. The Midland pilot program is the first of its kind for the region and will enable oil and gas operators and service companies to test fully electric pickup trucks, determine how they will meet drivers’ needs and confidently build a fleet electrification plan.
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Watch the Strangest Hog Hunt You’ll See in the State of Texas
There are many in Texas and East Texas who love a good wild hog hunt. Its a way to help get rid of the over population of those menaces but also a way to fill a hunter's freezer. A video that went up on TikTok, however, is probably not the way to go about adding some pork to the dinner table. Or maybe this was this dude's unusual way to train for a marathon.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0