ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WSU football TV ratings second-highest out West this season

WASHINGTON STATE HAS the second-highest TV ratings through four games this football season among schools in the West, SuperWest Sports reported Tuesday evening. Despite having two games on the Pac-12 Networks with small market opponents represented by Idaho and Colorado State, Wazzu ranks above USC, UW, Cal and others. Los...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
On3.com

Pregame observations from Kinnick Stadium Stadium: Injury updates ahead of Michigan-Iowa game

Michigan football takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium (12 p.m. ET, FOX). Follow along for live updates from the stadium ahead of the game. • 11:15 a.m. – Michigan’s full team took the field with about 45 minutes to go before kickoff. All of the below players were dressed except for All, who did not make the trip. Michigan’s first-team offensive line was Ryan Hayes, Keegan, Olu Oluwatimi, Zak Zinter and Trente Jones. Barnhart is also dressed and available. No sign of linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

PODCAST: Predicting the outcome of No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford

The Oregon Ducks enter Saturday evening against rival Stanford as a heavy 17-point favorite. How do we see the Oregon vs Stanford game playing out? Will there be chaos like last year or will this be the year the Ducks cover the spread and blow out the Cardinal? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the storylines, keys to the game, and make their predictions for how this game plays out on Saturday night from Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Jon Wilner notes how officiating blunders have cost WSU dearly

PULLMAN -- The Mercury News' Jon Wilner published an intriguing article Thursday on Pac-12 officiating blunders over the last five years. Of the five mistakes that have resulted in the conference having to issue a statement, WSU has disproportionately been on the wrong end of three of those calls. The...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy