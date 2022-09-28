Read full article on original website
WSU football TV ratings second-highest out West this season
WASHINGTON STATE HAS the second-highest TV ratings through four games this football season among schools in the West, SuperWest Sports reported Tuesday evening. Despite having two games on the Pac-12 Networks with small market opponents represented by Idaho and Colorado State, Wazzu ranks above USC, UW, Cal and others. Los...
kmvt
WEEK 6: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Twin Falls hands Canyon Ridge volleyball first loss; Thursday’s prep scores. The Twin Falls volleyball team went to Canyon Ridge and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season. Buhl beats Gooding on gridiron for first time since 2009. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Buhl Indians football team...
CBS Sports
How to watch Wyoming vs. San Jose State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Wyoming Cowboys and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive. Wyoming suffered a bitter loss last week, failing...
CBS Sports
Football Friday is back with six weekend plays across big NFL and college matchups
Welcome to another edition of Football Friday, the greatest day in the history of gambling newsletters like this one. With soccer returning to action this weekend, we have no shortage of games today that will not only get you through Friday night but Saturday and Sunday as well. Today's letter...
Pregame observations from Kinnick Stadium Stadium: Injury updates ahead of Michigan-Iowa game
Michigan football takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium (12 p.m. ET, FOX). Follow along for live updates from the stadium ahead of the game. • 11:15 a.m. – Michigan’s full team took the field with about 45 minutes to go before kickoff. All of the below players were dressed except for All, who did not make the trip. Michigan’s first-team offensive line was Ryan Hayes, Keegan, Olu Oluwatimi, Zak Zinter and Trente Jones. Barnhart is also dressed and available. No sign of linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green.
PODCAST: Predicting the outcome of No. 13 Oregon vs Stanford
The Oregon Ducks enter Saturday evening against rival Stanford as a heavy 17-point favorite. How do we see the Oregon vs Stanford game playing out? Will there be chaos like last year or will this be the year the Ducks cover the spread and blow out the Cardinal? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the storylines, keys to the game, and make their predictions for how this game plays out on Saturday night from Autzen Stadium.
Colorado vs. Arizona schedule, TV: How to watch Pac-12 Week 5 college football game
J.B. Long (play-by-play) and Max Browne (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the game. Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, FuboTV, Vidgo, Dish, and other providers. Click here for a list of all the TV carry providers that carry Pac-12 Networks. The Wildcats are a 17.5-point...
Jon Wilner notes how officiating blunders have cost WSU dearly
PULLMAN -- The Mercury News' Jon Wilner published an intriguing article Thursday on Pac-12 officiating blunders over the last five years. Of the five mistakes that have resulted in the conference having to issue a statement, WSU has disproportionately been on the wrong end of three of those calls. The...
