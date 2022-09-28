ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

Volleyball Sweeps Bloomsburg, 3-0

BLOOMSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team recorded a sweep of Bloomsburg on Friday night, defeating the Huskies 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 inside Nelson Field House. The Warriors go to 9-8 overall, 3-1 in the conference and 7-0 all-time against the Huskies, who fall to 3-14 on the season...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Men’s Cross Country Competes at Paul Short Run

BETHLEHEM – Racing for the first time in two weeks, the East Stroudsburg University men's cross country team notched a 42nd place finish at Lehigh's 48th annual Paul Short Run on Friday afternoon at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Running in the competitive men's college brown 8k race,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
esuwarriors.com

Martin Paces Women’s Cross Country at Paul Short Run

BETHLEHEM – The East Stroudsburg University women's cross country team returned to competition on Friday afternoon with a 30th place finish at Lehigh's 48th annual Paul Short Run at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Competing in the women's college white 6k race, the Warriors were paced by freshman...
BETHLEHEM, PA
esuwarriors.com

Preview: ESU Football vs. Kutztown

EAST STROUDSBURG – After equaling its record with its second consecutive win last week, the East Stroudsburg University football team looks to string together its third-straight victory on Saturday afternoon against the Kutztown Golden Bears. The Warriors (2-0, 1-0 PSAC East) and Golden Bears (2-2, 0-1 PSAC East) will kick off at 1:05 p.m. inside Eiler-Martin Stadium.
KUTZTOWN, PA
High School Football PRO

Nazareth, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The East Stroudsburg North High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office

Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
uncoveringpa.com

The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA

I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
JIM THORPE, PA
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

