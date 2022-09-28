Read full article on original website
Driver Education Now Offered at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
esuwarriors.com
Volleyball Sweeps Bloomsburg, 3-0
BLOOMSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team recorded a sweep of Bloomsburg on Friday night, defeating the Huskies 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 inside Nelson Field House. The Warriors go to 9-8 overall, 3-1 in the conference and 7-0 all-time against the Huskies, who fall to 3-14 on the season...
esuwarriors.com
Men’s Cross Country Competes at Paul Short Run
BETHLEHEM – Racing for the first time in two weeks, the East Stroudsburg University men's cross country team notched a 42nd place finish at Lehigh's 48th annual Paul Short Run on Friday afternoon at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Running in the competitive men's college brown 8k race,...
esuwarriors.com
Martin Paces Women’s Cross Country at Paul Short Run
BETHLEHEM – The East Stroudsburg University women's cross country team returned to competition on Friday afternoon with a 30th place finish at Lehigh's 48th annual Paul Short Run at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Competing in the women's college white 6k race, the Warriors were paced by freshman...
esuwarriors.com
Preview: ESU Football vs. Kutztown
EAST STROUDSBURG – After equaling its record with its second consecutive win last week, the East Stroudsburg University football team looks to string together its third-straight victory on Saturday afternoon against the Kutztown Golden Bears. The Warriors (2-0, 1-0 PSAC East) and Golden Bears (2-2, 0-1 PSAC East) will kick off at 1:05 p.m. inside Eiler-Martin Stadium.
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Come from Behind to Down #25 West Chester for First Time Since 2014
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University men's soccer team responded with a pair of goals with less than 20 minutes to play to come from behind to defeat No. 25 West Chester, 2-1, on Wednesday evening inside Eiler-Martin Stadium. With the victory, the Warriors (4-6, 3-2) are now...
Nazareth, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Nazareth, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The East Stroudsburg North High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
With Bishop McDevitt High School Gone from Wyncote, Its Memorable Faculty Is Fading as Well
Thomas McNutt, a long-term teacher at and champion of the now-closed Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote, has passed at the age of 97. Kristen A. Graham covered the dousing of his stage light for The Philadelphia Inquirer. McNutt, originally from Phila., set out to be a priest. He earned a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
thebrownandwhite.com
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
mahoningmatters.com
Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
Daily Targum
Reflection: Transferring Rutgers campuses is worthwhile, even with culture shock
Like much of my cohort, the transition from 12th grade to the first year of college was rough, to say the least. In addition to all of the typical stressors one must endure during any significant transitory period in their life, I also had to navigate a worldwide pandemic hellbent on altering all aspects of life as I knew it.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
roi-nj.com
Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office
Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
Philadelphia’s Annual Outfest Celebration Has Been Canceled for 2022
My favorite event of the year was just canceled. Well, sort of. The city’s annual OutFest street festival and celebration will not take place on Sunday, October 9, as many were hoping. This would have marked the first Outfest celebration since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news...
uncoveringpa.com
The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA
I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
Man killed in Lehigh County plane crash identified as Easton, Pa. man
The man killed in a small plane crash earlier this week in Lehigh County has been identified.
billypenn.com
The 1980s Philly sweepstakes charlatan who swindled folks out of $2 million in prizes
The thrill of winning something for nothing has powerful pull. It drives state lotteries, powers casinos, and was responsible for fueling a huge sweepstakes boom in 1980s America. One Philadelphia man, Charles “Chuck” Seidman, took advantage of that trend by setting up a company to run those contests. But instead...
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Upcoming Doylestown Restaurant Approved for Liquor License by Township
A new restaurant in the Doylestown area was just approved for their liquor license, a major update in the eatery’s upcoming opening. Jeff Werner wrote about the update for the Doylestown Patch. Terrain, a popular restaurant chain known for their cafe-garden center hybrid, is opening three latest location in...
