psychologytoday.com

The Robust Benefits of Positive Psychology Interventions

Bruce Daisley (September 27, 2022) published “Why Quick-Fix Resilience Doesn’t Work” here at PsychologyToday.com. His claim: “peer-reviewed studies show quick-fix resilience courses don’t work.” During his writing a book on resilience, he writes, “I was struck by the number of times people told me that the resilience course they were sent to didn’t work.” To bolster his impression, he claims he reviewed the relevant published data, leaning heavily on Jesse Singal’s (2021) The Quick Fix.
MENTAL HEALTH
familyeducation.com

Understanding Tokophobia: The Fear of Childbirth

It’s common for many women to feel anxious about giving birth, especially those who have never gone through it before or those who experienced a difficult labor in their previous pregnancies. However, if those feelings are severe enough to affect your day-to-day life and potentially, the health of your baby, you may have a condition called tokophobia.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Outsider.com

What 1 Hour in Nature Does to The Human Brain

Although everyday life is stressful, unpredictable, and obviously chaotic, there’s one place where the human brain can feel at peace – in nature. According to Science Alert, visiting nature, even as briefly as one house, is associated with multiple mental and physical health benefits for humans and their brains. This includes lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety/depression, and mood improvement. Humans will also notably have better sleep and memory as well as faster healing.
SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

Loneliness and Unhappiness May Age You More Than Smoking

Surrounding yourself with people who help you feel good about your life may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about ways to lengthen your lifespan. But a new study suggests focusing on happiness and social connections may be one great way to boost longevity.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Can a Little Narcissism Be Good for Your Health?

Most people in good psychological health tend to engage in at least some self-enhancement. New research examines the possible pathways between a slightly inflated self-image, or a small dose of narcissism, and physical health. Within bounds, seeing yourself as slightly better off than everyone else has the potential to boost...
MENTAL HEALTH

