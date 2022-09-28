Read full article on original website
tulsakids.com
Music for Life: How Playing Music Benefits Kids
Whether or not children aspire to a career on Broadway or simply want to learn how to play an instrument for fun, music can enrich lives, sometimes in surprising ways. “Parents can involve their kids in music, private lessons, school music or church choirs,” says Kim Koch, vice president of Saied Music Company in Tulsa. “The very act of making music increases endorphins. It helps teens funnel emotions and gives them something positive to do.”
tulsakids.com
City Officials Announce Plans to Build an Inclusive Playground at Whiteside Park
Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners gathered this morning to announce plans to build an inclusive playground at Whiteside Park, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave. When completed, this new playground will be one of the most inclusive play spaces in the state of Oklahoma. An inclusive playground is...
