Whether or not children aspire to a career on Broadway or simply want to learn how to play an instrument for fun, music can enrich lives, sometimes in surprising ways. “Parents can involve their kids in music, private lessons, school music or church choirs,” says Kim Koch, vice president of Saied Music Company in Tulsa. “The very act of making music increases endorphins. It helps teens funnel emotions and gives them something positive to do.”

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO