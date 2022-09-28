ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
tulsakids.com

Music for Life: How Playing Music Benefits Kids

Whether or not children aspire to a career on Broadway or simply want to learn how to play an instrument for fun, music can enrich lives, sometimes in surprising ways. “Parents can involve their kids in music, private lessons, school music or church choirs,” says Kim Koch, vice president of Saied Music Company in Tulsa. “The very act of making music increases endorphins. It helps teens funnel emotions and gives them something positive to do.”
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

City Officials Announce Plans to Build an Inclusive Playground at Whiteside Park

Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners gathered this morning to announce plans to build an inclusive playground at Whiteside Park, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave. When completed, this new playground will be one of the most inclusive play spaces in the state of Oklahoma. An inclusive playground is...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy