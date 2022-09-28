Read full article on original website
'Cyberpunk 2077' Overtakes 'Modern Warfare 2' To Become Best Selling Game On Steam
Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly a tale of two halves. I remember the hype drummed up by actor Keanu Reeves at 2019’s E3 as clear as day. Then, of course, the game was ridden with bugs and glitches and that seemed to spell the end of the road, but oh no. There’s the comeback story. Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red released a major patch finally allowing Cyberpunk 2077 to live up to its potential and now, it’s gone on to attain an impressive achievement.
Marvel Planning "Several" Games With EA
Yesterday, we got the incredibly exciting news that EA is collaborating with Marvel Games to produce an Iron Man game. In a press release, EA confirmed that the third-person, single-player action-adventure will “feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man”.
'Wild Hearts' Is Monster Hunter Meets Studio Ghibli And It Is Brutal
It’s becoming increasingly clear to see the impact that the success of Ghost of Tsushima has had on the video games industry. Sucker Punch’s 2020 title has kickstarted a new era of samurai games with Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Rise of the Ronin on the way. It looks like EA also wants in on the fun though. EA has just unveiled Wild Hearts which looks like an incredible mash-up between Monster Hunter and Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke. You’re going to want to take a look at this.
Players Ditch "Awful" 'Warzone' After Experiencing 'Modern Warfare 2' Beta
PlayStation owners have had their first taste of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, following last weekend’s beta period. If you missed out on the fun, don’t worry. There’s another beta weekend coming up in just a few days time, which culminates in a period that is open to anyone and everyone. Already, fans are raving about the new third-person field of view option. In fact, some players are so impressed by MWII that they’re unable to return to Warzone.
'The Last Of Us Part 1' Is Changing The Opinion Of 'Part 2' Haters
The Last of Us Part II is my favourite game, I’m obviously going to support the claim that it’s one of the best games of all time, but I’m not alone. Naughty Dog’s 2020 title is packed with exquisite detail and gripping gameplay, but some fans struggled with its divisive storyline. To call it controversial would be an understatement. That being said, many of those who previously hated Part II are picking the game up again after playing the recently-released The Last of Us Part I, and they’re finding that their opinions have changed.
'Avatar' Re-Release Has A Surprise For Fans And They Are Loving It
Avatar is a strange ol’ franchise. Considering it’s the highest grossing film of all time, there’s a weird lack of fanfare surrounding it. I’ve never actually encountered an Avatar superfan but there must be an appetite for more Na’vi content because there’s plenty on the way. In just a few months, the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is finally set to release, plus there’s Ubisoft’s upcoming Frontiers of Pandora game. In the meantime, you can currently catch a re-release of Avatar in cinemas, and fans are discovering it features a special surprise.
‘Life Is Strange’ On Switch Is A Compromised But Comfy Way To Play A Classic
I’ve been looking forward to the release of the Life is Strange Remastered Collection for Switch for some time, and was quite prepared for the (semi-)portable port to be something of ‘downgrade’ from the versions already available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. I’m used to it, having put many (hundreds of) hours into the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dark Souls and Alien: Isolation on Nintendo’s console. But what met me upon restarting the exceptional original title in this narrative adventure series still came as a surprise.
Marvel Netflix Favourite Could Return In 'Daredevil Born Again'
There’s no doubt that Disney Plus has been a good thing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without it, we wouldn’t have Wandavision, Moon Knight and a whole host of other incredible shows. That being said, the formation of Disney Plus did mark the end of the Marvel Netflix era which still makes me sad from time to time. It’s not all doom and gloom. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has been rebooted in the MCU, but our other favourite Marvel Netflix heroes remain lost to the void… for now. Another could also be returning.
PlayStation Exclusives Are Better Off Being On PC And The Sales Prove It
PlayStation has an enviable roster of exclusives, so it’s natural that those without a PlayStation are going to want in on the action. In the past couple of years, that’s a fact that Sony has picked up on, as we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of PlayStation PC ports available on Steam. Marvel’s Spider-Man was the latest exclusive to swing its way onto the platform, and PC owners have The Last of Us Part I to look forward to. Unsurprisingly, it’s proved to be a savvy business move for PlayStation.
Nab An Excellent Horror Game For Free On Netflix
Netflix Games is perhaps overlooked by a lot of subscribers, but there are some great titles up for grabs and plenty more in the works. Netflix is currently working on a Money Heist game, which actually looks very cool, plus a game based on The Queen’s Gambit. Yes, that is just chess. Not every game is based on a Netflix original though. In fact, you can currently grab an acclaimed horror game on Netflix Games for free.
A New Nintendo Console May Be On The Way
Ever since the release of the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, people haven’t stopped going on about the possibility of a new, high-powered version of it releasing. The Switch is a lovely little thing, of course, with its portability offering something that no other console on the market can, but it’s undeniable that in comparison to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it doesn’t have quite as much firepower.
‘Dying Light 2’ Developer: “We Can’t Fail Our Gamers”
It’s no secret that Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a huge game. Boasting a main story that takes roughly 25 hours to beat, as well as enough extra content to keep you busy for three or four times that, nobody can say developer Techland shies away from delivering a lot of bang for your buck. And now, the game is about to get even bigger.
Gran Turismo Film Casts Orlando Bloom As Production Commences
Earlier this year, along with the confirmation that both a Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War TV series are in the works, it was revealed that Gran Turismo, of all things, would also be getting a silver screen adaptation. This (unfortunately) isn’t going to be a mature competitor to Pixar’s Cars - apparently, the movie will tell the tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player, who ends up becoming an actual race car driver.
One Of The Best Lord Of The Rings Games Is Free With Amazon Prime
Roll up, roll up. Come and get your freebies. It’s time for Amazon Prime’s October monthly offerings. In case you missed it, PlayStation unveiled October’s PS Plus essential tier free titles yesterday, so do check those out if you haven’t already. Let’s dive into Amazon Prime’s monthly offerings though which includes one of the best Lord Of The Rings games out there.
New White Xbox Series X Console Seen In A Logitech Advert
Could a new Xbox be on the way? Last week, it was rumoured that a brand new PlayStation 5 is in development. The updated console would supposedly feature a detachable disc drive, replacing the current launch disc and digital-only models. Now, fans appear to have spotted a brand new Xbox.
Larssen confident Rogue are capable of playing at ‘highest level’ to snatch first place in Worlds 2022 group
The best teams on the planet are warming up for the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. With groups finally getting underway on Oct. 7, LEC champion mid laner Emil “Larssen” Larsson has spoken about Rogue’s expectations going into the tournament. To earn first place in Group C, the Swede thinks the team will have to play at their “highest level” to overcome the LPL’s Top Esports.
All The Changes You Need To Know Ahead Of Next 'Modern Warfare 2' Beta Weekend
If you’re a PlayStation owner, chances are you may have joined the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta last weekend. Already, fans are enjoying the game’s new third-person field of view. In fact, they’re so enamoured by the game that some are calling Warzone “awful” in comparison. Soon, we’ll all be able to join in on the action as this weekend, the beta period opens up across all consoles and platforms. Ahead of this, Infinity Ward have made a few tweaks and changes. Here’s everything you need to know.
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Stadia Player Losing 6,000 Hours Of Progress
As I’m sure you’re now aware, Google has officially announced that Stadia will shut down on 18 January, 2023. Employees reportedly found out about the closure just 45 minutes before the public. All Stadia-related hardware, games, and add-on content purchased through the Google Store will be refunded to customers. Indie developers have since taken to social media to share how the decision will impact their upcoming releases, but it’s a move that will impact players too. One Red Dead Redemption 2 player has revealed that they could lose 6,000 hours worth of progress.
'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' F1-Themed Map's Absence Has Fans Mystified
Last weekend, PlayStation users got their first taste of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and it went down so well that many have been finding it difficult to go back to Warzone since. In particular, the new third-person field of view option has proved to be a hit - it makes quite the change from CoD’s usual first-person perspective.
