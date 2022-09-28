The Last of Us Part II is my favourite game, I’m obviously going to support the claim that it’s one of the best games of all time, but I’m not alone. Naughty Dog’s 2020 title is packed with exquisite detail and gripping gameplay, but some fans struggled with its divisive storyline. To call it controversial would be an understatement. That being said, many of those who previously hated Part II are picking the game up again after playing the recently-released The Last of Us Part I, and they’re finding that their opinions have changed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO