Asheville, NC

Food & Drink: The Silo Cookhouse

At The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville, The Silo Cookhouse restaurant offers a culinary farm-to-table journey in an eclectic dining room with sweeping views of Mount Pisgah. “What makes The Silo Cookhouse unique is that we offer the atmosphere of an indulgent dinner party featuring the freshest, locally sourced ingredients,” says Jordan Turchin, who co-owns The Horse Shoe Farm with his wife Rachel. “Dinner consists of three courses, with three to four dishes per course, served family-style. Guests are invited to come early to enjoy beer, wine and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The dinner bell is rung and all guests are invited to sit down collectively at the same time to share a meal.”
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.

The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
country1037fm.com

Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Wild Hunt

Finding a home for black cats

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – With October on the doorstep of the seasonal threshold, Pagans and Witches are preparing for annual celebrations by decorating for Samhain and Halloween. One of the staples of seasonal spooky décor is the black cat. The history of cats and black cats, in particular, is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

9 Hottest Restaurants in Asheville Right Now

More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? What are the new restaurants? What’s everyone talking about? While the Eater 18 is a crucial resource covering old standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it is not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment. Enter the Eater Heatmap, which will change continually to highlight the spots crowds are flocking to at the moment or generating a big buzz. Folks are asking, “Have you been yet?” Try one of these newbies today.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Stellar lineup for upcoming Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival

WAYNESVILLE – Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds in Maggie Valley. The festival will feature Balsam Range, Sister Sadie and the Amanda Cook Band. Early bird tickets are on sale through Sept. 30.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
asheville.com

Asheville ABC Board Provides Community Update

In 1933 the 21st Amendment of the United States’ Constitution not only repealed prohibition but, coupled with the 10th Amendment, in which powers are reserved to the states, gave states control over alcohol beverage policy. In 1935 the N.C. legislature appointed a commission to study control of alcoholic beverages...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

How is Asheville addressing panhandling?

Froggy, as he likes to be called, sits on the corner of Merrimon Avenue and the Interstate 240 offramp in 82-degree heat holding a small cardboard sign. “Homeless,” it reads. He’s hoping to make money to take his 11-year-old daughter back-to-school shopping. Froggy is 63 years old and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Marion will host the 37th Mountain Glory Festival on Oct. 8

On Oct. 8, the 37th annual Mountain Glory Festival in downtown Marion will celebrate the arrival of autumn in the Blue Ridge Mountains. For nearly four decades, downtown Marion has hosted this popular celebration on the second Saturday in October. Organizers invite everyone to celebrate small-town life in the mountains....
MARION, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
SALUDA, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Are you ready for ‘Assassins’?

A production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Assassins” will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 20-22 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre in Waynesville. A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, the musical...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
holycitysinner.com

College of Charleston Paleontologists Uncover Strange New Prehistoric Sea Monster

The international peer-reviewed journal iScience published a paper on Monday, September 26th, 2022, by a research team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons (right) that details the discovery of a new kind of prehistoric marine reptile. Measuring more than 23 feet in length, Serpentisuchops (sur-pen-ta-soo-kops) was a...
CHARLESTON, SC
wataugaonline.com

Wind Advisory including Avery County, NC at 318 pm EDT, Sep 29th 2022

GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-035-053-063>065-068-501>510- SCZ008-010>013-019-101>109-300330- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Alexander- Buncombe-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-Cleveland- Caldwell Mountains-Greater Caldwell-Burke Mountains-Greater Burke- McDowell Mountains-Eastern McDowell-Rutherford Mountains- Greater Rutherford-Polk Mountains-Eastern Polk-Cherokee-Anderson- Abbeville-Laurens-Union SC-Greenwood-Oconee Mountains- Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains-Greater Oconee- Greater Pickens-Central Greenville-Southern Greenville- Northern Spartanburg-Southern Spartanburg- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Cornelia, Demorest, Clarkesville, Hollywood, Boydville, Toccoa,. Royston, Gumlog, Lavonia,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC

