Read full article on original website
Related
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
PlayStation Exclusives Are Better Off Being On PC And The Sales Prove It
PlayStation has an enviable roster of exclusives, so it’s natural that those without a PlayStation are going to want in on the action. In the past couple of years, that’s a fact that Sony has picked up on, as we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of PlayStation PC ports available on Steam. Marvel’s Spider-Man was the latest exclusive to swing its way onto the platform, and PC owners have The Last of Us Part I to look forward to. Unsurprisingly, it’s proved to be a savvy business move for PlayStation.
Digital Trends
Sony’s PlayStation PC selection grows in October with Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Developer Sumo Digital and publisher Sony announced that they will bring Sackboy: A Big Adventure to PC on October 27. The PC version will support 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second (fps) and have a variable refresh rate. It will also have ultrawide monitor and NVIDIA DLSS support.
EA Iron Man Game Officially Announced
Oh boy, there it is. After numerous whispers from the rumour mill, it’s finally been confirmed - EA is working on an Iron Man game, in collaboration with Marvel Games. It's an exciting time for Marvel fans, as there's also a Captain America and Black Panther game in the works - take a look at the teaser below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Epic Games Store Reveals Two Free Games for This Week
The Epic Games Store has revealed its free offerings for the week, and the program will give away Runbow and The Drone Racing League Simulator this time. Runbow and The Drone Racing League are available for free on The Epic Games Store until October 6, 8:30 PM IST. Runbow. Runbow...
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
TechRadar
Xbox Game Pass adds Dead Island – but you’ll have to be quick
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can jump into zombie-thumping action RPG Dead Island for free this weekend. Following the reveal of Dead Island 2 at Gamescom Opening Night Live last month, the first game in the comically grotesque zombie series will be free to play on Xbox for a limited time.
techaiapp.com
PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program Launches on October 5
Sony is giving new reasons for gamers to stick to or pick PlayStation consoles. Sony has recently announced its new loyalty program, which promises to reward players for completing “campaigns,” will be available to PlayStation gamers in North America by early October. Sony’s PlayStation loyalty program first launched...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New PS5 rumored for 2023 release is the console we've been waiting for
Yet another PS5 redesign could be arriving as early as next year, with a pretty formative change in that of a detachable disc drive. It sounds like the most impactful PS5 redesign yet, according to leaker Tom Henderson via his new website, Insider Gaming (opens in new tab). He claims that the upcoming revision is set to launch around September 2023. And Sony is reportedly going to be shaking things up by selling the console with a detachable disc drive that connects via the USB-C port. Henderson says the new PS5 and its disc drive will be able to be bought separately, or bundled together.
One Of The Best Lord Of The Rings Games Is Free With Amazon Prime
Roll up, roll up. Come and get your freebies. It’s time for Amazon Prime’s October monthly offerings. In case you missed it, PlayStation unveiled October’s PS Plus essential tier free titles yesterday, so do check those out if you haven’t already. Let’s dive into Amazon Prime’s monthly offerings though which includes one of the best Lord Of The Rings games out there.
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
'Avatar' Re-Release Has A Surprise For Fans And They Are Loving It
Avatar is a strange ol’ franchise. Considering it’s the highest grossing film of all time, there’s a weird lack of fanfare surrounding it. I’ve never actually encountered an Avatar superfan but there must be an appetite for more Na’vi content because there’s plenty on the way. In just a few months, the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is finally set to release, plus there’s Ubisoft’s upcoming Frontiers of Pandora game. In the meantime, you can currently catch a re-release of Avatar in cinemas, and fans are discovering it features a special surprise.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
‘Life Is Strange’ On Switch Is A Compromised But Comfy Way To Play A Classic
I’ve been looking forward to the release of the Life is Strange Remastered Collection for Switch for some time, and was quite prepared for the (semi-)portable port to be something of ‘downgrade’ from the versions already available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. I’m used to it, having put many (hundreds of) hours into the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dark Souls and Alien: Isolation on Nintendo’s console. But what met me upon restarting the exceptional original title in this narrative adventure series still came as a surprise.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold cutting back monthly games
With Xbox 360 games retired from Xbox Live Games With Gold, Microsoft is now offering subscribers just two titles per month, for Xbox One and later hardware. And if you don’t recognize October’s titles, well, you’re not alone. Next month, Games With Gold will be giving out...
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Coming This Year: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 2 is bringing fans back to the 80s. One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.
Ars Technica
Ubisoft’s biggest 2022 game delayed for sixth time in five years
2022 is turning out to be a substantial rebuilding year for game publisher Ubisoft, as its holiday 2022 release slate of major multi-platform games has now been all but wiped clean. The bad news came on Wednesday when Ubisoft again delayed the launch of its open-world pirate adventure Skull and...
Marvel Planning "Several" Games With EA
Yesterday, we got the incredibly exciting news that EA is collaborating with Marvel Games to produce an Iron Man game. In a press release, EA confirmed that the third-person, single-player action-adventure will “feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man”.
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 1