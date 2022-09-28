Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
President Michael Crow: New coach, ASU to ‘take full advantage’ of college football changes
Arizona State University leaders may not like the changes happening in college football. But it sounds as if they are more willing to accept them with a head-coaching vacancy allowing for either an opportunity to move with the waves or against them. The Sun Devils obviously must find a replacement...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
New face, same mentality for Ahwatukee Bowl
Nate Gill was familiar with the Ahwatukee Bowl before he was hired to take over Desert Vista in January. He knew it was one of the biggest rivalry games in the state. He knew that in its prime, crowds would exceed 10,000 with standing room only. Gill is well aware...
arizonasports.com
ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
520sportstalk.com
Former Arizona Rattler Chris Carter Passes Away
(Phoenix, AZ) We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of former Arizona Rattler, Chris Carter. Carter was a member of the Arizona Rattlers 2012 Championship team and was on the Seattle Seahawks the year prior to his tenure in Arizona. He played wide receiver for the Rattlers during their 2012 Championship run.
12news.com
12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame
PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
AZFamily
Three teen boys found safe after leaving Mesa junior high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teen boys who went missing early Thursday morning have been found safe. Officers searched for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Here Are The Top Arizona High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
statepress.com
Multiple students moved out of Palo Verde East due to facility issues
Multiple student residents of the Palo Verde East dormitory on the Tempe campus have been temporarily relocated to Vista del Sol and local hotels due to facility issues. ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez confirmed in an email Wednesday that 12 PVE residents were "relocated because of an air conditioner outage and or for a water leak."
santansun.com
Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart
Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
azbigmedia.com
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments
Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
Land reuse project to revitalize historic barrios near Phoenix airport
Green Valley, Eastlake Park, El Campito, Golden Gate, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, and San Juan Bautista are some of the oldest established neighborhoods in Phoenix.
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
Young students are leaving Mesa Public Schools. Officials are trying to figure out why
MESA, Ariz. — One of Arizona's largest school districts has lost 17% of its kindergartners over the last three years, which has forced administrators to begin assessing how they should efficiently utilize its many campuses. New data shared by Mesa Public Schools indicate the district is continuing to lose...
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale Quarter tunes up for concert series
Music has returned to Scottsdale Quarter as the mixed-use complex will be a venue for live music again this fall. Concerts will be held every Saturday beneath the palm trees 5-7 p.m. with a lineup of artists ranging from rock cover bands to dance groups to country acts. “We were...
