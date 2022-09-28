Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO