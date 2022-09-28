ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ahwatukee Foothills News

New face, same mentality for Ahwatukee Bowl

Nate Gill was familiar with the Ahwatukee Bowl before he was hired to take over Desert Vista in January. He knew it was one of the biggest rivalry games in the state. He knew that in its prime, crowds would exceed 10,000 with standing room only. Gill is well aware...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasports.com

ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
TEMPE, AZ
520sportstalk.com

Former Arizona Rattler Chris Carter Passes Away

(Phoenix, AZ) We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of former Arizona Rattler, Chris Carter. Carter was a member of the Arizona Rattlers 2012 Championship team and was on the Seattle Seahawks the year prior to his tenure in Arizona. He played wide receiver for the Rattlers during their 2012 Championship run.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame

PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Three teen boys found safe after leaving Mesa junior high school

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teen boys who went missing early Thursday morning have been found safe. Officers searched for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.
MESA, AZ
statepress.com

Multiple students moved out of Palo Verde East due to facility issues

Multiple student residents of the Palo Verde East dormitory on the Tempe campus have been temporarily relocated to Vista del Sol and local hotels due to facility issues. ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez confirmed in an email Wednesday that 12 PVE residents were "relocated because of an air conditioner outage and or for a water leak."
TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart

Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
PHOENIX, AZ
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix

Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale Quarter tunes up for concert series

Music has returned to Scottsdale Quarter as the mixed-use complex will be a venue for live music again this fall. Concerts will be held every Saturday beneath the palm trees 5-7 p.m. with a lineup of artists ranging from rock cover bands to dance groups to country acts. “We were...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Community Policy