NBC Miami
Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian
South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
NWS: 125 MPH Tornado Hit Senior Community, 90 MPH Tornado Hit Wellington
The National Weather Service is providing more information on the tornadoes that tore through Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in our state.
Aviation International News
Florida Airports Shake Off Ian's Aftermath
Since Hurricane Ian came ashore in Florida yesterday afternoon, it has left a trail of destruction in its wake as it churned across the state. The then-Category 4 storm, which made landfall near Punta Gorda, caused massive flooding and power outages for millions of residents, as well as possible scores of fatalities.
mycbs4.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
WPTV
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian
OCOEE, Fla. — Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas...
WPTV
EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington, Loxahatchee with 90 mph winds, National Weather Service says
WELLINGTON, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph tore through Wellington and parts of Loxahatchee on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Officials said Thursday that the storm, which was 150 yards wide, cut an 8.3-mile path through Palm Beach County. At about 9:27 pm,...
Click10.com
Broward County residents clean up after Hurricane Ian’s outer bands spawned tornadoes, flooding
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County residents spent their Wednesday and Thursday mornings cleaning up damage from one of several tornadoes that hit Broward County Tuesday night, spawned by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Ian. In interviews with Local 10 News, residents recounted the unforgettable moment the twister...
wdhn.com
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter. The video showed heavy rain and wind conditions that hit the Bay of Biscayne in the Miami area. The Twitter user, @diegomrproducer, wrote...
floridapolitics.com
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County
One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
Live updates: Close to 2 million without power in Florida
The National Hurricane Center shared on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian had become “extremely dangerous,” strengthening to a Category 4 storm as winds hit a maximum of 140 mph.
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
Coast Guard Sets Up Command Post In Miami For Hurricane Ian Response
The crews will focus on search-and-rescue before assessing damage.
cbs12.com
EF-2 tornado with 125 mph winds ripped through parts of Delray Beach, NWS says
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Delray Beach and Boca Raton damaging many businesses and homes in the area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The tornado touched down at around 9:15 p.m. at Kings Point community on Tuesday, according to the...
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
Plane flipped at North Perry Airport by possible tornado
FOT LAUDERDALE - Strong winds in Pembroke Pines picked up a plane at North Perry Airport and tossed it into a plane next to it. Several people who live in the area said they believe it was a tornado. A shed at the airport was also damaged, a portion of a side panel was peeled back. Wednesday morning, Broward Mayor Michael Udine said that more than two dozen planes at the airport suffered damage. "It was probably about 30 planes that were damaged. A tornado came through the south, came up that way, they're doing the final assessments now, they'll work with the, you know, local aviation teams, Broward County aviation trains for these kind of things," he said. This wasn't the only area in the county where a possible tornado touched down. A few miles away, one is suspected of damaging a Metro PCS store in a plaza on Pines Boulevard and University Drive. Another suspected tornado damaged nearly a dozen mobile homes in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. Flying debris also knocked out power.
Click10.com
Tornadoes confirmed in Broward County as South Florida feels impact of Hurricane Ian
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Several tornadoes touched down in parts of Broward County on Tuesday night. Authorities confirmed that two tornadoes hit near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Several planes were flipped over and damaged, as were some aircraft hangers. Additionally, trees were down, and power outages were...
lbmjournal.com
84 Lumber manager embraces roots to help build his future
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Cesar Gonzalez, a California native whose parents immigrated from Guatemala, never dreamed that he would one day manage an 84 Lumber store, let alone serve as a role model for countless young Hispanic men and women in his community. Yet today, Gonzalez is the general manager of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida 84 Lumber store, a location with a 40-year history with several loyal customers who have done business there from the very beginning. Gonzalez, who has managed the store for five years, has played an integral role in not only supporting the success of the store, but also connecting with its Hispanic clientele.
WSVN-TV
At least 22 NICU babies from Florida’s west coast being evacuated to local hospitals
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen of the tiniest victims affected by Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic damage are being evacuated to South Florida hospitals to receive lifesaving medical care. Memorial Healthcare System has opened their doors to take in babies from neonatal intensive care units of some of the...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
