Victoria, KS

Hays Post

Hays citywide cleanup: Almost time to set out items

The annual alley cleanup is an opportunity to discard items that would not be picked up in the normal refuse collection. The 2022 fall cleanup will begin on Oct. 17. Items should be out by 7 a.m. Items can be set out beginning Oct. 1. The annual fall cleanup consists...
HAYS, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas

The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Doonan seeks heavy-duty diesel truck technician

Doonan Truck is seeking an individual to fill the position of Heavy-Duty Diesel Truck Technician. Qualified candidate would be responsible for diagnosing, repairs and maintenance of heavy-duty Class 7 and 8 diesel powered trucks. Benefits include: Competitive pay based on experience, Mon-Friday work week, Uniforms, paid vacation, Paid Holidays, Health/Dental...
HAYS, KS
City
Victoria, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought

ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

Ellis City Lake: Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive

ELLIS — Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the rapidly dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

Man from Hays arrested after woman struck by car in Barton Co.

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent domestic dispute and have a suspect in custody. Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 3322 Railroad Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir. Individuals at the scene reported a woman had been struck by a vehicle and there had also been a stabbing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
GORHAM, KS
Great Bend Post

Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property

Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
tigermedianet.com

Hays’ largest craft fair to take place this weekend

The Your Voice Through Cancer Craft Boutique will be at Gross Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. This event raises funds for Your Voice Through Cancer in two ways: vendors paying a rental fee to be part of the fair and vendors and local businesses donating items to be raffled off. This...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: COVID case numbers in Ellis Co. continue to decline

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Sept. 17 to 23. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County was downgraded from the substantial to moderate incidence category by KDHE. (See map below). Since...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Ellis High will celebrate seniors on Friday night

ELLIS — Ellis High School Fall Senior Night (band, choir, cross country, and football) will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday prior to the Ellis vs. Plainville football game. Back row, from left: Jarret Mader, son of Michael & Mindi Mader; William Crawford, son of Bret & Kimberly Andries and the late George Crawford III; Maverick Gnad, son of John & Pam Gnad and the late Sandy Robinson; Carson North, son of Heath & Paula North; Alex McGuire, son of Wade & Heidi McGuire; Rylan Cass, son of Ty & Becca Cass; and Rex Johnson, son of Brandi Johnson, Earnest Johnson, and Rachel Johnson.
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 USD 489 to consider rebranding Hays High, Middle schools

Hays USD 489 will be sending surveys soon to the high school and middle school parents on a proposed rebranding of the high school and middle school. As part of a bond issue passed in May, USD 489 will build a new high school and renovate the current high school building into a middle school.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

USD 489 bond sales tax to go into effect Saturday

A .5 perent sales tax that will be used toward paying down the Hays USD 489 bond debt is set to go into effect on Saturday. The city sent out a reminder this week that all businesses in the city need to adjust their point-of-sale terminals to reflect the new tax rate.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/28)

BOOKED: Tara Bailey on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,044 cash only. BOOKED: Trent Rein on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond. BOOKED: Marcus Miller on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Big 2nd quarter lifts Indians to win

ULYSSES - #3-5A Hays High headed southwest for a second consecutive week, traveling to Ulysses Friday night. Hays used 28 second quarter points to open up a big first half lead on their way to their fourth win of the season. The Indians led by one point after the first quarter. Hays took the opening drive 6 plays and 60 yards for touchdown that was finished off by Derrick Riggs scoring on an offensive fumble recovery.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 HHS 1-2 at own quad

HAYS – The Hays High volleyball team went 1-2 Thursday at the own quadrangular at the Hays High gym. The Indians lose in three to Salina South and Abilene then beat Norton in two. Hays is now 12-14. Salina South def. HHS 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 Abilene def. HHS 11-25, 25-17, 25-22.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
