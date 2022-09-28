Read full article on original website
Hays citywide cleanup: Almost time to set out items
The annual alley cleanup is an opportunity to discard items that would not be picked up in the normal refuse collection. The 2022 fall cleanup will begin on Oct. 17. Items should be out by 7 a.m. Items can be set out beginning Oct. 1. The annual fall cleanup consists...
classiccountry1070.com
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
SPONSORED: Doonan seeks heavy-duty diesel truck technician
Doonan Truck is seeking an individual to fill the position of Heavy-Duty Diesel Truck Technician. Qualified candidate would be responsible for diagnosing, repairs and maintenance of heavy-duty Class 7 and 8 diesel powered trucks. Benefits include: Competitive pay based on experience, Mon-Friday work week, Uniforms, paid vacation, Paid Holidays, Health/Dental...
Great Bend woman sentenced to life for murder of La Crosse man
LA CROSSE — A Great Bend woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the January murder of a La Crosse man, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today in a news release. Jennifer Stipe, 49, of Great Bend, was...
Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought
ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
Ellis City Lake: Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive
ELLIS — Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the rapidly dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Man from Hays arrested after woman struck by car in Barton Co.
BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent domestic dispute and have a suspect in custody. Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 3322 Railroad Avenue in reference to a reported disturbance, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir. Individuals at the scene reported a woman had been struck by a vehicle and there had also been a stabbing.
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property
Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
Hays’ largest craft fair to take place this weekend
The Your Voice Through Cancer Craft Boutique will be at Gross Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. This event raises funds for Your Voice Through Cancer in two ways: vendors paying a rental fee to be part of the fair and vendors and local businesses donating items to be raffled off. This...
Ellis County Child Care Task Force seeks to create child care substitute pool
The Child Care Task Force of Ellis County is trying to develop a child care substitute pool. Members of the task force further discussed the pool at a meeting on Tuesday. A survey conducted last year indicated Hays has one open spot for every 10 children who need care, and that is keeping potential employees out of the workforce.
KDHE: COVID case numbers in Ellis Co. continue to decline
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Sept. 17 to 23. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County was downgraded from the substantial to moderate incidence category by KDHE. (See map below). Since...
Hays USD 489 moves HVAC project to Wilson; HMS students receive new iPads
The Hays school district is changing its plans for heating and air conditioning work. The district had planned on multi-phase HVAC work at Hays High School. The first phase of that work was completed this summer. However, since a bond issue passed in May, the district will be renovating the...
Ellis High will celebrate seniors on Friday night
ELLIS — Ellis High School Fall Senior Night (band, choir, cross country, and football) will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday prior to the Ellis vs. Plainville football game. Back row, from left: Jarret Mader, son of Michael & Mindi Mader; William Crawford, son of Bret & Kimberly Andries and the late George Crawford III; Maverick Gnad, son of John & Pam Gnad and the late Sandy Robinson; Carson North, son of Heath & Paula North; Alex McGuire, son of Wade & Heidi McGuire; Rylan Cass, son of Ty & Becca Cass; and Rex Johnson, son of Brandi Johnson, Earnest Johnson, and Rachel Johnson.
🎙 USD 489 to consider rebranding Hays High, Middle schools
Hays USD 489 will be sending surveys soon to the high school and middle school parents on a proposed rebranding of the high school and middle school. As part of a bond issue passed in May, USD 489 will build a new high school and renovate the current high school building into a middle school.
USD 489 bond sales tax to go into effect Saturday
A .5 perent sales tax that will be used toward paying down the Hays USD 489 bond debt is set to go into effect on Saturday. The city sent out a reminder this week that all businesses in the city need to adjust their point-of-sale terminals to reflect the new tax rate.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/28)
BOOKED: Tara Bailey on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,044 cash only. BOOKED: Trent Rein on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond. BOOKED: Marcus Miller on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants...
🏈 Big 2nd quarter lifts Indians to win
ULYSSES - #3-5A Hays High headed southwest for a second consecutive week, traveling to Ulysses Friday night. Hays used 28 second quarter points to open up a big first half lead on their way to their fourth win of the season. The Indians led by one point after the first quarter. Hays took the opening drive 6 plays and 60 yards for touchdown that was finished off by Derrick Riggs scoring on an offensive fumble recovery.
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines 1%
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
🏐 HHS 1-2 at own quad
HAYS – The Hays High volleyball team went 1-2 Thursday at the own quadrangular at the Hays High gym. The Indians lose in three to Salina South and Abilene then beat Norton in two. Hays is now 12-14. Salina South def. HHS 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 Abilene def. HHS 11-25, 25-17, 25-22.
