FIFA

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture

Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
The Associated Press

Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design. “While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said. The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear clothing with “critical messages” at the tournament in Qatar.
Benzinga

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Delivers the Most Complete Interactive Football Experience Yet, with HyperMotion2, Generational Cross-Play, Women's Club Football, and Both Men's and Women's FIFA World Cups™

The Most Expansive EA SPORTS FIFA Ever Launches Worldwide Today. Today, Electronic Arts Inc. EA is celebrating the launch of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 featuring HyperMotion2* gameplay technology, delivering incredible action, realism, and authenticity to every aspect on the pitch. With cross-play†, innovations in fan-favorite modes including FIFA Ultimate Team™, Career mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, and both the men's and women's FIFA World Cups™**, FIFA 23 is now available for PlayStationⓇ 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the EA app, Origin™, EPIC, and Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
France 24

France’s Frappart among trio of women referees at World Cup in Qatar

The presence of women referees at the 2022 World Cup will send "a strong sign", said trailblazing French referee Stéphanie Frappart on Thursday, one of three women officials selected for the tournament in Qatar. "It's a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that...
ESPN

CAS to hear appeal from Chile over Ecuador's World Cup place

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has granted an appeal by the Chilean football federation (FFCH) against FIFA's decision to allow Ecuador to play at the World Cup despite allegations they fielded an ineligible player, it said on Friday. World governing body FIFA dismissed an appeal earlier this month...
Yardbarker

Moggi says the comments of former Juventus players “hide the truths”

Former Juventus supremo Luciano Moggi thinks they have not been training well, and the words of some of their former players might be true. Dejan Kulusevski and Matthijs de Ligt have compared the level of intensity at Juventus to their current clubs after they left the Bianconeri. None of them...
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Newcastle United sign talented youngster Garang Kuol

Newcastle United has made official the signing of Australia international and 18-year-old Garang Kuol. The forward, who made his debut this past international break with the Socceroos, will join the Magpies in January 2023. Kuol was originally born in Egypt but he moved to Australia with his family, joining his...
AFP

USA to face Canada in women's basketball World Cup semis, China through

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as an all-conquering United States close in on an 11th title after setting up a women's basketball World Cup semi-final against Canada Thursday.  A superb China finished 4-1 in the group phase after only losing to the USA, but came into their clash with France having lost their previous three World Cup quarter-finals.
