earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
Radio Ink
Ed Ryan, In The Eye Of Ian
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — As the noon hour arrived in Lee County, Fla., the Editor of Radio Ink shifted away from his duties at the industry trade publication and put on his reporter’s hat. Ed Ryan, with his wife Kim, also cover the beach hamlet of Fort Myers Beach, coverage that began somewhat accidentally with the launch of the “Beach Talk Radio” podcast.
Radio Ink
New App Features Black Media
Play Ode is a new app that streams Black radio stations and podcasts. The Ode Audio product also provides Black news and information by partnering with iHeartMedia and BIN: Black Information Network. “A bridge is the greatest connector there is,” explains Howard Robertson, Ode Audio creator and CEO. “The Play...
Radio Ink
Red Apple Audio Climbs Past 100 Affiliates
Red Apple Audio Network, launched in February of 2022, has surpassed 100 affiliates across the country. The syndication arm of John Catsimatidis’s Red Apple Media syndicates several programs from its flagship studios at WABC-AM in New York. They include The Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis, The Larry Kudlow Show, The Larry Kudlow “Riff”, The Rita Cosby Show, The Judge Jeanine Pirro Show and daily feature “The Greg Kelly Show.”
Corey Taylor Talks Songwriting and Slipknot Music with Fifth Grade Class
Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor talked to a fifth grade classroom about his band. Taylor’s appearance was a collaboration with the Craig Charles BBC radio show, where the singer was a guest, and was inspired by a North Dakota teacher who was teaching their class about time signatures using Slipknot’s music.
Dude Perfect Aims for $100M Sports and Entertainment Center
For Dude Perfect’s next trick, it’ll build a $100 million sports and entertainment center. The entertainment company, founded by five friends and entertainers, released renderings of a proposed tower and development for which it’s looking for a site. The company said the tower would include a 330-foot...
Radio Ink
L.A. Wave Welcomes Hernandez
Starting October 3, KTWV-FM, Los Angeles welcomes Liz Hernandez to 94.7 The Wave. As a SoCal native, Hernandez started her entertainment career as a radio host on the Power 106 FM nationally syndicated show “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.”. “Liz’s familiarity and history with Southern California make her a perfect...
Radio Ink
Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS
The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
Radio Ink
Nashville Film Festival Podcast
The 53rd Nashville Film Festival has partnered with Storic Media to create a series of podcasts promoting their lineup of films. The “NashFest Podcast Series” will feature all nine films in the festival in the documentary features category. “Creating unique and informative content is what our goal is...
Radio One Turns 42! A Timeline Of How Cathy Hughes Built A Black Empire
Celebrating 42 years of Radio One! Take a walk down memory lane in celebration of how founder Cathy Hughes built America's largest Black-owned broadcasting company.
Radio Ink
Coyote Lures Diamond Back to Spokane Radio
He spent more than two decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018 … or so we thought. Jim Diamond is back on the local radio dial, and is now hosting afternoon drive on KXLY-FM “The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. “Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional...
getnews.info
Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage
There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
Radio Ink
No Bull: iHeart Country FM Tops $1M In Cancer Fight
Here’s another success story for Radio in its ability to drive donation dollars to an important and needed charity organization. KWBL “106.7 The Bull” in Denver midday host Denise Plante and recording duo LOCASH helped to raise $1.26 Million for the American Cancer Society. Plante was the...
Radio Ink
Afros & Audio Podcast Festival Comes To Philly
The “Afros & Podcast Festival” is set for October 22-23 in Philadelphia. This is the first time in four years that the festival will be a two-day event. Afros & Audio is a community of independent podcasters dedicated to curating accessible/inclusive events and spaces for and by Black Podcast Creatives & Audio Professionals. The in-person event will be based at the Warwick Rittenhouse Square Hotel in Philadelphia. The event will also be virtually available on the Whova Virtual Conferencing App.
Radio Ink
Julia Lepidi Goes Back Home to Detroit
Ten years ago, she could be heard on a Top 40 radio station serving the Motor City owned by CBS Radio that shared branding with a Los Angeles FM. Both Contemporary Hit Radio brands are gone, but Julia Lepidi is reclaiming air time at 98.7 MHz in the Motor City.
Radio Ink
Adams Purchased By Group of Initial Investors
It owns and operates 18 radio stations in the markets of Fort Wayne; Valparaiso; Las Cruces, N. Mexico; and Tallahassee, Fla. Now, the company led by CEO Ron Stone is being acquired by an entity controlled by shareholders that were investors in Adams Radio Group when the company was initially formed in 2013.
Benzinga
FINTECH.TV NAMES CHEDDAR JOURNALIST ALICIA NIEVES AS LEAD ANCHOR BASED AT NYSE FLOOR STUDIO
--News Direct-- FINTECH.TV, the leading global media technology platform for Digital and Impact Investment content, today announced that Cheddar News journalist and anchor Alicia Nieves will join FINTECH.TV as lead anchor. She will host the platform's daily global coverage from its NYSE studio, in addition to contributing to other ongoing FINTECH.TV series, special reports and event coverage.
