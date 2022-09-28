ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

opelikaobserver.com

Extras Needed for Holiday Film in LaGrange￼

LAGRANGE — An independent production company is currently filming a Christmas-themed movie in LaGrange, Georgia, and is seeking extras. The name of the movie will be “A Perfect Christmas Pairing.”. Filming began more than a week ago and will continue for the next several weeks. Most of the...
LAGRANGE, GA
opelikaobserver.com

EAMC Health & Resource Fair, Fall Festival to Return Oct. 15

AUBURN — East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) and True Deliverance Holiness Church are teaming up to bring back the Changing Hearts and Destiny and True Deliverance Health and Resource Fair and Fall Festival. The event is scheduled to be held at the church from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15. The event is free and open to the public.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn

With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Crews on scene of fire on Benning Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a fire off Victory Drive in Columbus. There are limited details on the cause of the fire. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on this developing story.
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

Training day closes West Central Health District

COLUMBUS, GA- Friday, all locations in the West Central Health District will be closed for operations. Officials say September 30th will serve as a district wide training day. Regular operational hours are set to resume on Monday, October 3rd.
COLUMBUS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Paws Humane Society rescues animals from Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Ian also displacing animals in Florida - including the animals in shelters. That’s why Paws Humane Society in Columbus has stepped in to help our neighboring state by taking in animals from several Florida animal rescue shelters. The organization has partnered with Florida Urgent...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

‘A puppy named Pancake’: PAWS Humane & Florida Urgent Rescue give animals shelter from Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local shelter is partnering up with a Florida rescue service to give animals a safe place during Hurricane Ian. PAWS Humane Society and Florida Urgent Rescue are collaborating to provide shelter for animals in Hurricane Ian’s Path. This partnership brought dozens of Florida animals up to Muscogee County — including […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Carroll @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 6

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Carroll takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

List: Local football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

List of high school football games rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian. GEORGIA Spencer High School versus Jordan High School at Memorial Stadium – 7:00 p.m. ACE Charter versus Kendrick High School at Kinnett Stadium – 7:00 p.m. Riverdale at LaGrange High School – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Chattahoochee County High School […]
COLUMBUS, GA

