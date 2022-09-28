Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wicked River Cities Tour to teach dark histories of Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus and Phenix City are rich in history. Some of it isn’t for the faint of heart. If you are interested in learning the darker side of the area’s past, there’s a tour for you. The Wicked River Cities Tour will run from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Nov. 4. It […]
opelikaobserver.com
Extras Needed for Holiday Film in LaGrange￼
LAGRANGE — An independent production company is currently filming a Christmas-themed movie in LaGrange, Georgia, and is seeking extras. The name of the movie will be “A Perfect Christmas Pairing.”. Filming began more than a week ago and will continue for the next several weeks. Most of the...
opelikaobserver.com
EAMC Health & Resource Fair, Fall Festival to Return Oct. 15
AUBURN — East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) and True Deliverance Holiness Church are teaming up to bring back the Changing Hearts and Destiny and True Deliverance Health and Resource Fair and Fall Festival. The event is scheduled to be held at the church from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15. The event is free and open to the public.
Opelika-Auburn News
These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn
With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida; gusty winds expected locally
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hurricane Ian made landfall shortly after 3 pm Wednesday as a strong category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph near Cayo Costa, Florida. 18 years ago, this was the same location where Hurricane Charley made landfall. Ian will continue to track northeastward across the peninsula of Florida and emerge in […]
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
Columbus couple shares story about living next to carbon black manufacturing plant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A retired Oakland Park couple who lives just across the river from the Continental Carbon plant is sharing their story about the plant and the effect they believe it is having on their home. In 2007, a lawsuit was filed against Continental Carbon by another Oakland Park resident, along with the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Crews on scene of fire on Benning Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a fire off Victory Drive in Columbus. There are limited details on the cause of the fire. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on this developing story.
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange Kicks off 2022-2023 Leaving LaGrange Better Than We Found It Litter Cleanup Schedule
The City of LaGrange will host its first litter cleanup of the year for the 2022-2023 litter cleanup campaign *TOMORROW* Saturday, October 1st, 8AM-10AM at Jones Street Park, 131 Jones Street. City Manager Meg Kelsey wanted to send a message to the community that the City of LaGrange is serious...
southgatv.com
Training day closes West Central Health District
COLUMBUS, GA- Friday, all locations in the West Central Health District will be closed for operations. Officials say September 30th will serve as a district wide training day. Regular operational hours are set to resume on Monday, October 3rd.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Paws Humane Society rescues animals from Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Ian also displacing animals in Florida - including the animals in shelters. That’s why Paws Humane Society in Columbus has stepped in to help our neighboring state by taking in animals from several Florida animal rescue shelters. The organization has partnered with Florida Urgent...
33-Year-Old Nyteisha Adeogun Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a pedestrian crash on Victory Drive near Morgan Street in Columbus. The crash happened on Wednesday around 7 a.m. that claimed a life. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
‘A puppy named Pancake’: PAWS Humane & Florida Urgent Rescue give animals shelter from Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local shelter is partnering up with a Florida rescue service to give animals a safe place during Hurricane Ian. PAWS Humane Society and Florida Urgent Rescue are collaborating to provide shelter for animals in Hurricane Ian’s Path. This partnership brought dozens of Florida animals up to Muscogee County — including […]
WTVM
Father of Mariah Farrow working on movie to honor CSU student killed in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years ago, a freshman at Columbus State University was killed in a blind rage by her ex-boyfriend in Phenix City. The suspect charged was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Mariah Farrow’s story was recently broadcast on an episode of “Fatal Attraction” on TV One.
wtvy.com
Carroll @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Carroll takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Branch manager of Harris County Public Library sets sights on career transition
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – You may have known her as Stephanie Green. Having recently married, the branch manager of Harris County Public Library recently changed her name to Stephanie Barnes. Barnes has worked in her current position for six years and has her sights set on being the outreach and public services librarian for the […]
List: Local football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
List of high school football games rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian. GEORGIA Spencer High School versus Jordan High School at Memorial Stadium – 7:00 p.m. ACE Charter versus Kendrick High School at Kinnett Stadium – 7:00 p.m. Riverdale at LaGrange High School – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Chattahoochee County High School […]
georgiarecorder.com
Kia plant CEO tells state lawmakers affordable housing shortage hurting worker recruitment
Kia’s assembly plant in West Point opened in 2008 with more than enough workers available to produce the first cars. Now, it’s become much harder to fill the 500 new jobs needed to get a new compact SUV off the assembly line. A committee of Georgia legislators heard...
Comments / 1