Loveland, CO

99.9 The Point

Charming Colorado Barns to Book on Airbnb

When it comes to booking vacation accomodations, a barn might not be the first kind of place that comes to mind. However, some of the converted Colorado barns featured on Airbnb will likely change your thoughts. Rent One of These Beautiful Colorado Barns on Airbnb. The exterior of these barns...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Rent This Retro Colorado Camper Near Salida’s Hot Springs

The website glampinghub.com gives outdoorsy travelers the chance to browse through thousands of unique accommodations all around the country that can be easily booked for unforgettable getaways. These destinations are a step up beyond just a traditional tent in the woods. One of the most unique options in Colorado is...
SALIDA, CO
99.9 The Point

Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
LEADVILLE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning

Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado

DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

BREAKING: Billy Currington Cancels Saturday Night’s Show In Loveland, New Date Announced

Billy Currington's concert scheduled for Saturday night (Oct. 1) at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO has been canceled. On Friday afternoon (Sept. 30), just a day before the country star was set to appear at the Northern Colorado venue, the Budweiser Events Center confirmed that the show would no longer be going on as planned due to travel difficulties from the destructive hurricane currently making its way through portions of the southeastern part of the country.
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

Watch Out For These Invasive Species Found in Colorado

Invasive species are non-native aquatic and terrestrial plants, animals, and pathogens that harm or negatively impact natural resources and the human use of those resources. Oftentimes, these threatening species will displace native plants, or eliminate necessary forage, shelter, and habitats for wildlife in an area. Once invasive species establish themselves,...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

