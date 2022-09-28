Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Fantastic Fest 2022: The Offering Review
Jewish horror is an underrepresented corner of the genre. While horror movies dealing with monsters, demons, and spirits of faith are commonplace, there has historically been a relative dearth coming from Jewish lore. That’s fortunately been changing in recent years as films like The Golem, Demon and The Vigil have begun filling in the gap, but there’s always room for more from the faith’s varied folklore.
14 Things to Watch Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 30 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
‘Tarzan’ to Swing Again as Sony Picks Up Movie Rights (Exclusive)
Tarzan, the classic pulp hero created by Edgar Rice Buroughs, may be heading to the screen once again. Sony Pictures has picked up the screen rights to the character from Burroughs’ estate, Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc., and is seeking to do a “total reinvention” of the character and intellectual property.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Lara, Star of 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,' Dies in Plane Crash at 58Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in JuneAnimation Vets Brenda Chapman, Kevin Lima Ink First-Look Deal With Twentieth Century Fox No writer, filmmaker, or producer are attached as the studio looks for a top-down re-imagining...
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Hallmark Original Series Ranked From Worst To Best
While Hallmark isn't really known to be the pinnacle of modern cinema, many people who watch the channel do so for a compelling reason: it's just so darn comforting. Hallmark is renowned for its wonderfully corny seasonal movies, but the channel also has some original series that are just as good as the Hallmark classics. Something about the wholesome characters, idyllic scenery, and predictable storylines is just *chef's kiss.*
Gizmodo
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Filled Out Its Outrageously Impressive Live-Action Cast
Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s animated hit Avatar: The Last Airbender has found most of its cast, filling out the show’s many supporting roles with both newcomers and established actors. And yes, the Cabbage Merchant is among them!. Netflix announced a slew of actors joining as members...
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for ‘Deadpool 3’
Hugh Jackman is coming out of retirement as Wolverine. The actor will return to his signature X-Men role in the upcoming Deadpool 3, star Ryan Reynolds announced Tuesday on Twitter. Reynolds also announced that the film will open Sept. 6, 2024. Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men, the film that turned him into a global star. After 17 years and nine films (counting several cameos), Jackman officially retired from the role to much fanfare with 2017’s Logan, in which the adamantium clawed mutant was killed off. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFI Fest Sets Red Carpet Premieres Including 'Bardo,'...
‘Ready Or Not’ & ‘Scream 6’ Star Samara Weaving Attached To Lead Action-Horror Pic ‘Azrael’ From ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong 2’ & ‘You’re Next’ Scribe
EXCLUSIVE: Ready Or Not and Scream 6 actress Samara Weaving is attached to star in action-horror movie Azrael, which is being eyed by producers as a franchise. Evan Katz (Haunting Of Bly Manor) is aboard to direct the original script by You’re Next scribe Simon Barrett who has the Godzilla Vs Kong sequel coming in 2024. Principal photography is slated to begin October 10 in Estonia. Story details are being kept under wraps on this one, but we know that Joker financier Jason Cloth and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) recently won the rights in a competitive...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
Popculture
'The War of the Worlds' and 'When Worlds Collide' Get Lackluster 4K/Blu-Ray Release from Paramount (Review)
The latest entry in the Paramount Presents line is the highly anticipated double feature with The War of the Worlds and When Worlds Collide, two science fiction classics produced by the special effects pioneer George Pal. The package includes the far more famous film, the 1953 adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells novel, on a mostly excellent 4K UltraHD disc. However, the package is hampered by some quality control issues, which tempers the excitement surrounding the release.
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Animated Movie
The long-awaited Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is almost here and we have all the details on the release date, cast, and new art style.
Every Movie Genre’s Top-Grossing Actor
Actors are often associated with a certain genre. Bruce Willis is known as an action star; Tom Hanks is known for gripping dramas and offbeat comedies. However, it may surprise people to learn that many noted performers’ most profitable movies are in genres other than those for which they are best-known. To determine the top-grossing […]
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
French Film Mag ‘Le Film Français’ Issues Apology For Cover Photo Featuring Seven Men
French film and TV trade ‘Le Film Français’ has posted a public apology after the cover photo for its latest weekly publication featuring seven men prompted anger from top female cinema professionals in France, including Venice Golden Lion winner Audrey Diwan and actress Alexandra Lamy. Alluding to the annual conference of France’s National Federation of French Cinemas (FNCF) in Deauville this week, the cover photo for the September 30 issue features Pathé President Jérome Seydoux, surrounded by Pio Marmaï, Guillaume Canet, Vincent Cassel, François Civil, Pierre Niney and Danny Boon under the headline of “Objective: Reconquest”. ‘Le Film Français’ is a must-read...
Collider
First 'Echo 3' Images Show Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman in Mark Boal's Apple TV+ Thriller
Apple TV+ has set a release date for the highly-anticipated thriller Echo 3, created by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). The series is based on the Israeli television series When Heroes Fly, which in turn is inspired by a book of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.
murphysmultiverse.com
Michael Giacchino Discusses Usage of Vintage Film Techniques in ‘Werewolf by Night’
With Werewolf by Night nearing a week from its official release on Disney+, anticipation for Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation has certainly been on the rise. Ever since the official announcement of the project paired with the first trailer, many fans were pleasantly taken aback by how much this creative team went all in on the 1930s horror genre pastiche.
