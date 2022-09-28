Read full article on original website
Advance Titan
UWO Cross Country finishes fourth at St. Olaf Invitational
The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s cross-country teams both finished fourth in their first competition of the season at the St. Olaf Invitational in Northfield, Minnesota on Sept. 17. On the men’s team, junior Jason Ford placed fifth individually running a 25:58.6 in the 8K race. Ford was...
Advance Titan
UWO works to increase student retention
The retention rates for first-year students dropped to a 40-year low at UW Oshkosh last fall, after the pandemic left students in a desperate state both educationally and economically. Erin Grisham, the UWO vice chancellor for student affairs, oversees all departments that impact students. Her goal is to help students...
Advance Titan
Dear Dualidad rocks out
Music, dancing and community. UW Oshkosh alumni duo Dear Dualidad brought all three to Titan Underground last Thursday as they played their hour-long set in celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. The duo is composed of Giselle Olivia and Javier Roman, both graduates from UWO with bachelor’s degrees in music.
