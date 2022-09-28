Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union Enters Three Game Win Streak
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Ashland traveled to Lakeland Union for their annual rivalry game on Friday night. It was Pink Night for breast Cancer awareness for the T-birds. Both teams offenses and defenses were on fire but it was Lakeland Union who was able to walk away with the victory 42-34.
Newman Catholic volleyball sweeps Rhinelander
WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic volleyball team swept a nonconference match over Rhinelander on Thursday at Newman Catholic High School. The Cardinals won 25-9, 25-11, 25-17. Paige Guld had 14 assists, seven service aces and eight kills, Ashley Jankowski had a team-high nine kills, Lily Schields had 13 assists, Grace Carlson had 17 digs and Paige Reeves had 11 digs for Newman Catholic.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Girls Tennis Wins 11th GNC Title in 13 Years
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There was a Great Northern Conference meet for girl's tennis on Thursday at Lakeland Union that featured the T-Birds, Antigo, Columbus Catholic, Medford, Newman Catholic, Pacelli, Phillips and Rhinelander high school. The result of this tournament was Rhinelander coming away with their 11th Great Northern Conference title...
City volleyball roundup: Janesville Craig sweeps past Madison East; Parker beaten by Madison West
Janesville Craig set things up nicely on its side of the net Wednesday night, which resulted in a Big Eight Conference girls volleyball victory at Madison East. The Cougars dominated the Regents 25-9, 25-6, 25-10. Lily Campbell led Craig with 18 assists. Isabella Vitaioli was the benefactor of several of those, delivering 13 kills. “The...
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area
NEENAH - The Rockets continued their undefeated season with a victory over the Ghosts, improving to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Fox Valley Association. Evan Vanevenhoven carried the ball 15 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns, while Jase Jenkins had 16 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns to lead Neenah.
Four Wausau West singles players win titles at Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Tennis Tournament
WAUSAU – Wausau West swept the four singles titles and came up one point short of the team title, earning a runner-up finish at the 2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Tennis Tournament on Thursday at Wausau East High School. Mia Bailey (No. 1), Alexis Kloth (No. 2), Ruby Edmundson...
Here are Wisconsin high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
WEEK 7 FRIDAY CLASSIC 8 Kettle Moraine...
Look: Wisconsin high school football game decided by wild blocked field goal recovery
Senior placeholder Dawson Goodman, had a game-saving hit — and unlikely game-winning touchdown haul
Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Stevens Point 3, D.C. Everest 0 STEVENS POINT - The Panthers defeated the Evergreens 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match. ...
Football Weekend: Brodhead/Juda loving life in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference
After the first six weeks of high school football, Brodhead/Juda is the sole area team that has not lost. Because of WIAA realignment, the Cardinals have an asterisk by “area team.” Sure, Brodhead is only a 20-mile drive from Janesville, but since the Cardinals’ move into the Southwest Wisconsin Conference in 2021 from the Rock Valley Conference, their opponents are foreign to most Gazette circulation readers. ...
