After the first six weeks of high school football, Brodhead/Juda is the sole area team that has not lost. Because of WIAA realignment, the Cardinals have an asterisk by “area team.” Sure, Brodhead is only a 20-mile drive from Janesville, but since the Cardinals’ move into the Southwest Wisconsin Conference in 2021 from the Rock Valley Conference, their opponents are foreign to most Gazette circulation readers. ...

BRODHEAD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO