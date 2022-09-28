ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WJFW-TV

Lakeland Union Enters Three Game Win Streak

MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Ashland traveled to Lakeland Union for their annual rivalry game on Friday night. It was Pink Night for breast Cancer awareness for the T-birds. Both teams offenses and defenses were on fire but it was Lakeland Union who was able to walk away with the victory 42-34.
FOOTBALL
WausauPilot

Newman Catholic volleyball sweeps Rhinelander

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic volleyball team swept a nonconference match over Rhinelander on Thursday at Newman Catholic High School. The Cardinals won 25-9, 25-11, 25-17. Paige Guld had 14 assists, seven service aces and eight kills, Ashley Jankowski had a team-high nine kills, Lily Schields had 13 assists, Grace Carlson had 17 digs and Paige Reeves had 11 digs for Newman Catholic.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander Girls Tennis Wins 11th GNC Title in 13 Years

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There was a Great Northern Conference meet for girl's tennis on Thursday at Lakeland Union that featured the T-Birds, Antigo, Columbus Catholic, Medford, Newman Catholic, Pacelli, Phillips and Rhinelander high school. The result of this tournament was Rhinelander coming away with their 11th Great Northern Conference title...
RHINELANDER, WI
State
Ohio State
GazetteXtra

Football Weekend: Brodhead/Juda loving life in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference

After the first six weeks of high school football, Brodhead/Juda is the sole area team that has not lost. Because of WIAA realignment, the Cardinals have an asterisk by “area team.” Sure, Brodhead is only a 20-mile drive from Janesville, but since the Cardinals’ move into the Southwest Wisconsin Conference in 2021 from the Rock Valley Conference, their opponents are foreign to most Gazette circulation readers. ...
BRODHEAD, WI

