Video Games

Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
The FADER

Song You Need: Soft Crash and Marie Davidson soundtrack the apocalypse

Soft Crash, the Berlin-based electronic duo of Phase Fatale and Pablo Bozzi, will share their first collaborative LP next month. Your Last Everything is due out October 28 via BITE, the label co-founded by Fatale (the Berghain resident born Hayden Payne stateside). Together with Bozzi — an Italian-French producer who cut his teeth on the harpsichord at the National Conservatory of Toulouse and went on to pioneer a distinctive style dubbed Italo Bozzi Music (a fusion of Italo disco and electric body music) by his fans — he announced the record in late August with the release of its lead single, “Artificial Tears.”
loudersound.com

ESP School of Metal Guitar: how to play guitar like Slipknot

Welcome to the ESP School of Metal Guitar series, where we’ll be breaking-down how to play in the style of some of metal’s biggest guitar heroes. With a playalong track for each artist, as well as full tab and detailed explanation of our examples, you’ll be able to learn two guitar parts that will enable you to jam along to a song in the style of each band.
msn.com

Heavy metal heroes: music's pioneering headbangers

Slide 1 of 31: Heavy metal has its roots in the late 1960s and the emergence of Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, and Deep Purple. It's a genre of rock music noted for a monumental sound characterized by distorted guitars and thunderous drums. With lyrics often controversial in nature, typically covering conflict, death, remorse, and racism, among other troubling and unsavory themes, heavy metal is not for the tender or fainthearted. But this loud and noisy musical expression has its fans—millions of them! So, who can we thank for pioneering this powerful and headbanging music genre?Click through and soundcheck the bands that struck the right chord.You may also like: The 60 best soccer players of 2017.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lambchop, Shygirl, Cole Pulice, Oren Ambarchi, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Shannen Moser, and Deepchord. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
dotesports.com

When does Shadow Royale return in Apex Legends?

For the first time since last year, Shadow Royale is returning to Apex Legends. Traditionally a part of the game’s Halloween celebrations, Shadow Royale first appeared during 2020’s Fight or Fright event. It was also a part of 2021’s Halloween event, which ditched the Fight or Fright theme for a new Monsters Within coat of paint. In 2022, Respawn Entertainment is going back to basics with the return of Fight or Fright on a new battleground.
dotesports.com

Why is Overwatch 2 recording voice chat?

Prior to the release of Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment published an extensive blog post detailing its new anti-toxicity and anti-cheat methods. Known as Defense Matrix, the initiative’s goal is to cut down on the number of bad actors that players encounter while playing Overwatch 2. Many of its methods build on those introduced in the first game, including the reporting system and the Endorsements program.
dotesports.com

The best puns from Hearthstone’s Maw and Disorder mini-set

As the title of the mini-set shows, Hearthstone’s developers went all-on on law-related dad jokes in this latest content release. For content connoisseurs of wordplay, some of them are nothing short of excellent while others are only worthy of an eye roll. They can be especially awesome if you...
dotesports.com

When does Fight or Fright begin in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the return of the Fight or Fright event. In its first appearance since 2020, this year’s iteration of Fight or Fright is bringing four weeks’ worth of spooky LTMs, plenty of hair-raising skins, and Olympus After Dark, a dim and deadly version of the battle royale map. After taking a jaunt into different territory with last year’s Monsters Within Halloween event, it appears that Respawn is getting back to basics.
dotesports.com

When does Wild Hearts release?

EA has partnered with Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force to create Wild Hearts, a new and upcoming action and hunting game set in the era of feudal Japan. And in its first official reveal trailer, we got a glimpse of what to expect from the title, especially with the monsters and beasts players may face along the way.
VIDEO GAMES

