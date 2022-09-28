Slide 1 of 31: Heavy metal has its roots in the late 1960s and the emergence of Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, and Deep Purple. It's a genre of rock music noted for a monumental sound characterized by distorted guitars and thunderous drums. With lyrics often controversial in nature, typically covering conflict, death, remorse, and racism, among other troubling and unsavory themes, heavy metal is not for the tender or fainthearted. But this loud and noisy musical expression has its fans—millions of them! So, who can we thank for pioneering this powerful and headbanging music genre?Click through and soundcheck the bands that struck the right chord.You may also like: The 60 best soccer players of 2017.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO