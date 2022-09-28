Read full article on original website

Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future
MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.

QC Fall Parade of Homes winner
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry and to show visuals of the winning home design.

Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the first full week of fall, the Celebration Belle is kicking off its first fall themed cruise Thursday. Quad Citians boarded the cruise ship Thursday for the Oktoberfest, it features live music, food and fall scenery on the Mississippi River. Music will be performed by...
Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities
The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
"It's time to retire" | Tappa's Steakhouse owners seeking buyer
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tappa's Steakhouse in west Davenport has been in business for 40 years and is part of the Quad City community. Now, the owners of the restaurant Cliff and Jan Tappa, say it's time "to pass the baton." "We're ready to retire," co-owner Jan Tappa said. "We...

This Halloween Themed Restaurant is Cooking Up a Spooktacular Good Time
If you're one of those people who love watching horror movies in October....but also all year round...then Igor's Bistro is perfect for you!. There's a great little restaurant in Rock Island that only holds about 30-35 people. It's cozy. They are super friendly and offer a one of a kind experience all year round.
Hang with Goose at the Gun and Knife Show This Weekend
Pope Creeks Shows presents the Quad Cities Gun and Knife Show! This Saturday and Sunday, October 1st & 2nd at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds in Davenport. Goose will be there on Saturday from 10am-12pm, broadcasting live and letting you know of which deals are the best you can get.

Does the QC really need a new hotel?
While the hospitality industry continues to recover from COVID and the Quad Cities boasts over 6,500 hotel rooms, do we really need a new hotel?. Bettendorf-based Frontier Hospitality Group and its CEO, Dan Huber, certainly think we do. About 18 months after Bettendorf’s Courtyard by Marriott converted to a Sonesta...
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Rock Island’s Igor’s Bistro Is So Good It’s Scary
The first iteration of Igor graced the silver screens in 1933. Today Igor has been in some variation of different personas in many different classic horror movies as a bumbling and loyal assistant to mad scientist and evil monsters. However, Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island (next to Saukie Golf Course)...

Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...

Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
Davenport City Council approves move to turn 3rd and 4th Streets into two-ways
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A debate on two-way streets in downtown Davenport that's been up in the air for decades has now been decided. Davenport City Council voted Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a split vote to turn 3rd and 4th streets into two-way streets. Mayor Mike Matson broke the tie...
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
Explore towering sandstone cliffs and a historic mill alongside a bubbling creek in Muscatine County, Iowa
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wildcat Den State Park in rural Muscatine, Iowa has distinct highlights to visit like towering geological features and a historic mill alongside a scenic creek. The park was founded in 1928 by sisters Emma and Clara Brandt. They donated the original 80 acres, which has now...
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.

Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
