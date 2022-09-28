ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin (2-2) returns home to take on Illinois (3-1) on Saturday in the first Big Ten West Division matchup of the season. The Badgers have dominated this series, winning 11 of the last 12 and 18 of the last 20 overall against the Illini. UW will also welcome back former head coach Bret Bielema to Camp Randall for the first time since his departure in 2012.
