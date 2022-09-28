Read full article on original website
Thomas Jolly Appointed Artistic Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Ceremonies
Stage director Thomas Jolly has been announced as the Artistic Director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies. Jolly will lead a multidisciplinary artistic team charged with planning and running the upcoming ceremonies. Paris organizing committee head Tony Estanguet praises the appointee by saying,” With his impressive career, Thomas Jolly is at the forefront of the young, creative, and ambitious French artistic scene. His extraordinary shows are proof that he knows how to break norms and take them to the next level.”
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Semyon Bychov Extends Contract with Czech Philharmonic
Semyon Bychov has signed a new contract with the Czech Philharmonic extending his stay with the organization until 2028. The news was announced prior to the opening of the Czech Philharmonic 127th season by Chief Executive David Mareček. Bychov has been with the orchestra since 2018 as its Chief...
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Tosca’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The company said that for the performances of Puccini’s “Tosca” on Oct. 4, 8, 11, and 15, the role of Scarpia will be sung by Luca Salsi. For the performances on Oct. 19, 24, 27, 31, and November 4, the role will be sung by George Gagnidze. Both baritones will replace John Lundgren who was set to make his Met debut.
Q & A: Tenor Jonathan Tetelman on Singing Verdi, Opera’s Future & his Idols
Born in Castro, Chile, but adopted from a very early age, Jonathan Tetelman grew up in New Jersey. He studied at Manhattan School of Music and the New School of Music and has been described as the most “exciting tenor discovery since Jonas Kaufmann,” “a total star,” and “a lyrical revelation,” among many other plaudits.
Oper Frankfurt Wins ‘Opera House of the Year’
Opernwelt Magazine has called Oper Frankfurt the “Opera House of the Year” for the sixth time. The magazine said that Oper Frankfurt is innovative and courageously plans seasons with outstanding productions. The magazine particularly noted Christof Loy’s production of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s rarely performed “Die Nacht vor Weihnachten / The Night before Christmas” which was later released on DVD by Naxos.
Yuval Sharon Named on 2022 TIME100 Next List
Yuval Sharon has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list. The Next list highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and. activism, and more. The full list and related tributes will appear in the Oct. 10 / Oct. 17 issue...
The week in classical: Aida; Candide; Manchester Collective: Weather – review
Royal Opera House; Blackheath Halls; Queen Elizabeth Hall, London. Verdi’s music reigns supreme in the Royal Opera’s austere new staging of Aida; a community Bernstein production raises the roof; and a cult 90s work has never felt more timely. Stripped of colour and ornament, pharaohs, hieroglyphs and all...
Metropolitan Opera General Manager Position Gets Name Change
The Metropolitan Opera’s General Manager has a new title. The company announced that Peter Gelb’s title will now be Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. Manetti Shrem is a successful business person who has played a major role in establishing Gucci as a truly global force and she is a philanthropist who works in the fields of fine arts, education, science, and music. She has been a Met supporter for years as a member of the International Council, and in 2019, she launched the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Great Singers Fund. This year she upped the fund gift to 1.5 million as she believes singers “must be supported not just financially but also emotionally, given their long stretches on the road, far from loved ones.”
Minnesota Orchestra Presents Concert Initiative ‘More to Hear: The Listening Project’
The Minnesota Orchestra will debut its concert initiative entitled “More to Hear: The Listening Project” on Oct. 7. “The Listening Project” began in 2021 with the purpose to record and recognize works by historically underrepresented composers. The inagural instalation was the first-ever professional recordings of five works by five Black composers.
George Gagnidze Leads The Dallas Opera’s ‘Rigoletto’
The Dallas Opera is set to open its 65th Anniversary Season with Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”. The opera will be directed by Tomer Zvulun and will star George Gagnidze in his TDO debut. The baritone has performed the role around the world at the Teatro alla Scala and the Metropolitan Opera, among others. He will be joined by Madison Leonard in TDO debut, René Barbera, Raymond Aceto, and Nadia Krasteva.
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk
Keri-Lynn Wilson & Svetlana Sozdateleva Shine in Graham Vick’s Picture-Perfect Production. Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” is a tragic satire that continues to shed light on the very real and present suffering of the human spirit due to ongoing abuse of power and repression. To say this opera is still relevant, is obvious. However, to take it a step further and realize this opera’s history is a warning, reveals Shostakovich’s purpose behind the music he created in 1934 still apropos of today.
Olga Peretyatko to Return to Moscow
(Photo by Alikhan Photography) Soprano Olga Peretyatko is set to return to Russia to perform a concert at the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall. The soprano will perform alongside Grigory Shkarupa, the Russian National Youth Symphony Orchestra, and conductor Mikhail Shekhtman. The program is set to include music by W. A. Mozart, Bizet, Saint-Saëns, Rossini, Verdi, and Donizetti.
Enigma Chamber Opera to Present ‘The Prodigal Son’
The Boston and U.K.-based Enigma Chamber Opera will continue its exploration of chamber works by Benjamin Britten with two performances of “The Prodigal Son.”. The work is the third of Britten’s three Parables for Church Performance and will be directed by Artistic Director Kirsten Z. Cairns. “The Prodigal...
SOS announce 15th anniversary concert with spacedog spacecat and (formerly Maryknoll)
Filipino indie rock quartet SOS have announced a new concert to commemorate their 15th anniversary together. The band announced the concert through a poster uploaded onto their social media accounts. The show will take place this Saturday, October 1, at Makati bar Social House. Doors will open at 8PM, and fuzz pop band spacedog spacecat and alternative rock outfit (formerly Maryknoll) will be featured as support acts.
São Paulo Symphony Orchestra and Marin Alsop at Carnegie Hall
For the first time ever, the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (OSESP) will appear in Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage for two concerts led by their designated Conductor of Honor, Marin Alsop, who was principal conductor and music director of OSESP for nine years starting in 2012.
Karen Slack & Michelle Cann Headline Recital at Fort Worth Opera
Fort Worth Opera is set to present soprano Karen Slack and pianist Michelle Cann in “Of Thee I Sing! Songs of Love & Justice” on Nov. 13, 2022. The duo will perform Clayton White’s “Over My Head;” Undine Smith Moore’s “Love Let the Wind Cry… How I Adore Thee” and “I Want to Die While You Love Me;” H.T. Burleigh’s “Lovely Dark and Lowly One;” Ricky Ian Gordon’s “My People;” Scott Gendel’s “Kids Who Die;” H. Leslie Adams’s “Prayer;” Jake Heggie’s “Eleanor Roosevelt: Marian Anderson’s Mink Coat” from “Iconic Legacies: First Ladies of the Smithsonian;” and Adolphus Hailstork’s “Songs from Love and Justice” with text by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Valery Gergiev’s Concerts in Japan Canceled
(Credit: Valeri Guérguiev) Valery Gergiev’s upcoming Japan concerts have been canceled. The Russian conductor was originally set to tour with Denis Matsuev in November and December. However, the concerts were canceled due to Gergiev and Matsuev’s ties to Putin. Regarding the cancelation Mikhail Shvydkoy, special representative of...
Punch
Is This Rosé?
Copper-hued, flor-aged, built to cellar—the style’s experimental side is proving there’s more to the category than simply commerce. If David Berman, the late singer-songwriter of Silver Jews fame, was correct when he penned the lyrics “Punk rock died when the first kid said ‘Punk’s not dead,’” it could be argued that the millennial rosé craze expired the moment the first Instagrammer posted that now-ubiquitous hashtag, #RoséAllDay.
Kornél Kovács releases new single ‘Get Goofy’ feat. MishCatt
”Not only is his rhythmic sensibility far more nuanced than most of his peers’, he is a master of both texture and empty space. His sound breathes even as it giggles.”. “Kornél Kovács is among the most inventive producers in modern dance.”. Mixmag. “Kornél Kovács is on...
