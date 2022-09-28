ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks Make 12 Training Camp Roster Cuts

The Chicago Blackhawks made a wave of roster cuts Friday. The team assigned three players to the Rockford IceHogs and released nine others. Forward Evan Barratt and Jakub Pour and defenseman Luis Crevier will join the AHL club. Additionally, the Blackhawks released seven forwards and two defensemen from their respective...
Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom, 21, is raising new eyebrows

Why is Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom raising eyebrows?Will Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom be in Detroit to start the season?. Say it with me, Detroit Red Wings fans. Hockey season is upon us again! Two games into the preseason schedule, Detroit checks in with a 1-1 record after last night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Though it is early preseason, one prospect has stood out in the eyes of many. That Detroit Red Wings prospect, Elmer Soderblom the Swedish forward.
10 Golden Knights Predictions for 2022-23 Season

Few could have predicted a Vegas Golden Knights’ disastrous, injury-marred playoff miss last season — and I certainly wasn’t an exception to that. Though they only ultimately finished one point shy of a postseason berth, ambitions were set much higher for the club. With much of last year’s starry roster, save for Max Pacioretty and injured goaltender Robin Lehner, returning, optimism remains, however cautious it may be.
Josi ready for Switzerland homecoming with Predators against SC Bern

The coach put him on the point on the power play right away. Raeto Raffainer was on the penalty kill that day, and he was impressed. Josi's shot wasn't that efficient or hard then -- he was a kid competing against men -- but he was calm as he passed the puck through seams to his teammates.
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season

After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
Strome Scores Twice as Capitals Defeat Flyers

For many players on the Flyers roster on Wednesday night, this was their first action of the preseason. It certainly showed at times. Shades of last season were on display in a two-goal second period for the Washington Capitals, who never looked back, handing the Flyers a 3-1 loss at Wells Fargo Center.
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
Dumba talks 'Black Ice' doc, beware Flames' D corps, and goalie goals

Toward the end of "Black Ice," a new documentary examining the role of Black players in Canadian hockey, Wayne Simmonds addresses a group of young skaters huddled in front of him and hanging on to his every word. "Some people don't want us to play this sport," the Toronto Maple...
Caps’ defensemen stand tall in preseason win over Red Wings

Darcy Kuemper made his Capitals preseason debut Friday, but the veteran goaltender wasn’t needed much as Washington’s defense blanked the Red Wings in a 2-0 victory on the road. The Capitals (2-0-1) brought a large traveling party with them to Detroit for the first of a rare preseason...
Canes Assign Six Players To Chicago, QMJHL

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman David Farrance and forwards Joseph LaBate, Blake Murray and Alexander Pashin to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Goaltender Patrik Hamrla (Rimouski) and forward Justin Robidas (Val-d'Or) have also been assigned to their respective teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 40 players. The Wild assigned forwards Vladislav Firstov, Damien Giroux, Sam Hentges and Michael Milne and goaltender Hunter Jones to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
