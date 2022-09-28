Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Arsenal booked their spot in the group stages of the Women’s Champions League with a 1-0 win at Ajax. The tie was finely poised after last week’s 2-2 draw in London, but Vivianne Miedema gave the Gunners victory in Amsterdam, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory.
fourfourtwo.com
England to play Japan and Norway as Sarina Wiegman plans for 2023 World Cup
England will play friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the Football Association has announced. The European champions are to spend their final camp of the calendar year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Murcia, taking on Japan on November 11 and the Norwegians four days later, as they continue the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
fourfourtwo.com
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou hoping strong Hearts displays help win international caps
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou hopes to follow in the footsteps of several of his new Hearts team-mates and win full international honours. The former Germany Under-21 international is also eligible to play for Greece through his father and is looking to use his recent move to Edinburgh as a platform.
fourfourtwo.com
Robbie Neilson delighted to see Hearts players earn international recognition
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was delighted to see more of his players get international recognition and return hungry for Saturday’s visit of Rangers. Cammy Devlin made his Australia debut and Stephen Kingsley won his second cap for Scotland while Barrie McKay was also a late call-up for Steve Clarke’s squad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull both took part in a Celtic training session on Thursday after being affected by injury during the international break. Japan forward Maeda was substituted at half-time in last Friday’s friendly against the United States with a thigh problem and was not fit enough to make the squad for Tuesday’s match against Ecuador.
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
fourfourtwo.com
Anthony Gordon ‘ready for challenge’ of gatecrashing England’s World Cup squad
Everton forward Anthony Gordon is “ready for the challenge” of gatecrashing the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old, who is yet to feature in Gareth Southgate’s senior set-up, helped England Under-21s to a 3-1 friendly win over Germany at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.
fourfourtwo.com
Mark Bonner to stay as Cambridge manager after holding Rotherham talks
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has confirmed he is staying at the Sky Bet League One club amid interest from Rotherham. The Millers made the 36-year-old their top candidate to replace departed boss Paul Warne and were given permission to speak to him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
West Brom’s women’s team change colour of shorts due to period concerns
West Brom have changed the colour of their women’s team’s shorts due to concerns in the squad about wearing white while on their periods. The FA National League Northern Premier Division outfit announced the change from white to navy shorts on Thursday following a full consultation with their playing group.
fourfourtwo.com
Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna racing to be fit to face Leicester
Nottingham Forest have doubts over record signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna for Monday’s East Midlands derby with Leicester. Gibbs-White pulled out of England Under-21s duty with a foot injury while McKenna withdrew ahead of Scotland’s game with Ukraine due to a knee injury.
fourfourtwo.com
Lawyer hopes academy in Ghana helps end exploitation of young African players
A lawyer who has dealt first hand with the exploitation of young African players is now providing a safe space for them to showcase their skills to Premier League clubs. Cynthia Quarcoo, a dual UK-Ghanaian national and a single mother of six, is the founder of the Africa 1 Sports academy which is hosting its first event in Ghana over the course of this weekend and will be attended by representatives from Arsenal, West Ham and other European clubs.
fourfourtwo.com
Stephen Robinson to assess St Mirren’s international players before Livi game
Stephen Robinson will assess his St Mirren squad ahead of the visit of Livingston in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. New Zealand striker Alex Greive arrived back later than anticipated from international duty, while Australia’s Ryan Strain has a niggle.
fourfourtwo.com
Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study
Europe’s top clubs paid a record-high price for injuries to their stars last season, according to a new study. Injury costs for clubs in the continent’s ‘Big Five’ leagues in the 2021-22 campaign were £513.23m, a leap of 29 per cent compared to the season before, international insurance brokers Howden said.
Front-runner Lula close to outright win in Brazil election, poll shows
BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a solid lead going into Sunday's presidential race against far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and is within sight of an outright victory, a fresh poll showed on Saturday.
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot?
At the World Cup 2022, do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot? Let's look at the rules of the competition. So, at World Cup 2022, do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot?. If so, that could be a godsend for a striker. Any player could feasibly...
BBC
Glasgow Clan suspend duo after Lasse Uusivirta signing U-turn
Glasgow Clan have suspended chief executive Gareth Chalmers and head coach Malcolm Cameron following the aborted signing of Lasse Uusivirta. The 33-year-old was arrested in connection with a rape in the United States in 2013 but a grand jury decided not to proceed with the case. Clan revealed the arrival...
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal's dominant derby win over Spurs shows it's time to take them seriously
Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby sees the impressive Gunners stay top of the Premier League. Arsenal's strong start to the season continued on Saturday with a dominant display in the north London derby and a deserved 3-1 win over Tottenham. It was the Gunners' seventh...
BBC
England women to end 2022 against Japan and Norway
European champions England will play their final two games of 2022 against Japan and Norway in November. The Lionesses' year began with victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, before winning Euro 2022 in the summer. Sarina Wiegman's side became the first senior England side to win a...
fourfourtwo.com
Martin Odegaard available to return for Arsenal in north London derby
Arsenal have captain Martin Odegaard fit and available to face north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday. The Norway international missed the win over Brentford with a calf issue but is ready to return having featured for his country in the past week.
fourfourtwo.com
Dundee United face St Johnstone in first match since Liam Fox appointment
Liam Fox takes charge of Dundee United for the first time since being appointed manager on a permanent basis when St Johnstone visit Tannadice in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. It remains to be seen if goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is fit enough to return to the squad after his recent...
Comments / 0