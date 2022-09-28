ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England to play Japan and Norway as Sarina Wiegman plans for 2023 World Cup

England will play friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the Football Association has announced. The European champions are to spend their final camp of the calendar year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Murcia, taking on Japan on November 11 and the Norwegians four days later, as they continue the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Robbie Neilson delighted to see Hearts players earn international recognition

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was delighted to see more of his players get international recognition and return hungry for Saturday’s visit of Rangers. Cammy Devlin made his Australia debut and Stephen Kingsley won his second cap for Scotland while Barrie McKay was also a late call-up for Steve Clarke’s squad.
Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries

Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull both took part in a Celtic training session on Thursday after being affected by injury during the international break. Japan forward Maeda was substituted at half-time in last Friday’s friendly against the United States with a thigh problem and was not fit enough to make the squad for Tuesday’s match against Ecuador.
Lawyer hopes academy in Ghana helps end exploitation of young African players

A lawyer who has dealt first hand with the exploitation of young African players is now providing a safe space for them to showcase their skills to Premier League clubs. Cynthia Quarcoo, a dual UK-Ghanaian national and a single mother of six, is the founder of the Africa 1 Sports academy which is hosting its first event in Ghana over the course of this weekend and will be attended by representatives from Arsenal, West Ham and other European clubs.
Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study

Europe’s top clubs paid a record-high price for injuries to their stars last season, according to a new study. Injury costs for clubs in the continent’s ‘Big Five’ leagues in the 2021-22 campaign were £513.23m, a leap of 29 per cent compared to the season before, international insurance brokers Howden said.
Glasgow Clan suspend duo after Lasse Uusivirta signing U-turn

Glasgow Clan have suspended chief executive Gareth Chalmers and head coach Malcolm Cameron following the aborted signing of Lasse Uusivirta. The 33-year-old was arrested in connection with a rape in the United States in 2013 but a grand jury decided not to proceed with the case. Clan revealed the arrival...
England women to end 2022 against Japan and Norway

European champions England will play their final two games of 2022 against Japan and Norway in November. The Lionesses' year began with victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, before winning Euro 2022 in the summer. Sarina Wiegman's side became the first senior England side to win a...
Dundee United face St Johnstone in first match since Liam Fox appointment

Liam Fox takes charge of Dundee United for the first time since being appointed manager on a permanent basis when St Johnstone visit Tannadice in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. It remains to be seen if goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is fit enough to return to the squad after his recent...
