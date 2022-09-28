Read full article on original website
Eyeing Ian’s destruction, Hawaii emergency officials consider bolstering hurricane preps
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s emergency management officials are looking at bolstering preparations for a major hurricane hitting Hawaii, with an eye on Hurricane Ian’s effects on Florida — as well as climate change. Experts say it’s a simple equation: Rising ocean temperatures provide more fuel for storms,...
Hawaii residents in Florida hunker down as Ian barrels over Sunshine State
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuffy Nicholas splits time between Hawaii and Florida. And when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Sunshine State on Wednesday, he just happened to be in Sarasota. He hunkered down about 30 miles north of where Ian’s eye passed. The good news: He didn’t lose power....
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under new COVID policy, but not everyone
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
Some call it ‘appalling’ Defense Secretary not meeting with families over Red Hill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing criticism for not meeting with families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination during his trip to Hawaii this week. President Biden’s top military leader is in the islands to tour the Red Hill Bulk Storage Fuel Facility and meet...
Check your beach bags: Maui’s ban on non-mineral sunscreens to go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check your beach bags if you’re on Maui. Starting Saturday, non-mineral sunscreens will be banned in the county. The rule — which bans the sale, distribution and use of non-mineral sunscreens without a prescription — is designed to protect coral reefs and other marine life.
Hawaii GOP candidates vow to make fighting crime a top priority if elected
As he wraps up Hawaii trip, Defense Secretary says closing Red Hill is ‘the right thing to do’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As he wraps up a Hawaii visit, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin toured the Red Hill fuel tanks facility Friday and met with families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination crisis. But the military isn’t saying much about the sit-downs. Austin was with commanders...
James Kaupena Wong, tradition-bearer and master of Hawaiian chant, dies at 93
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. He was 93. Wong died Saturday afternoon, according to his niece Haunani Denhart of Oakland, California. Among his many accolades, winning Na Hoku Hanohano...
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
As Defense Secretary arrives on Oahu, families sickened by fuel-tainted water demand help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be in Hawaii through the week and plans to meet Rear Admiral John Wade, the commander in charge of defueling the Red Hill underground fuel tanks. So far, there are no scheduled plans to meet with families. Families who were sickened by...
Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting this Saturday, Hawaiian Airlines will no longer require its more than 7,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. And the carrier is welcoming back unvaccinated employees who chose to take a leave of absence. However, the new policy doesn’t benefit everyone. During the pandemic, Hawaiian...
Hawaii State FCU on the benefits of home equity lines of credit
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii State FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii State FCU, visit https://www.hawaiistatefcu.com/. Despite the changes we’ve experienced over the past year, we all still have expenses to...
Advocates hope list of missing kids on state website could unearth clues in new cases ― and old ones
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Human Services is trying to bring more attention to the efforts of the Missing Child Center ― and they’re using technology to do it. DHS has a tab on their website that links directly to a list dedicated to missing and...
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
Maui designer, owner of Pulelehua gears up for Los Angeles Fashion Week
