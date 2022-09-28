ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs promote CB Nazeeh Johnson, re-sign LB Elijah Lee to practice squad

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of roster moves ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

Chiefs LB Elijah Lee is back on the practice squad after being released from the 53-man roster on Tuesday. As a vested veteran, he didn’t need to clear waivers and was free to rejoin the practice squad. His status as a vested veteran also means that he’ll fill one of the six spots on the practice squad reserved for players with an unlimited number of accrued seasons.

Lee had been on the 53-man roster since Week 2, but he was active in every game this season. He was a standard elevation from the practice squad in Week 1. During those three games, Lee played eight defensive snaps and 66 special teams snaps, recording four total tackles.

In order to make room for Lee on the practice squad, the Chiefs promoted CB Nazeeh Johnson to the 53-man roster. Johnson was a seventh-round draft pick out of Marshall for Kansas City and completes the “fab five” consisting of five defensive backs drafted this year. During the preseason, Johnson recorded four total tackles and allowed two receptions on three targets for 23 yards according to PFF.

With several AFC rivals dealing with injuries in the secondary, Kansas City opted to promote Johnson to the 53-man roster. He’ll play a primary role on special teams and could play a depth role in the secondary. His addition to the 53-man roster means that all 2022 NFL draft picks have spent time on the active roster this season. He also becomes the 11th rookie to spend time on the active roster.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

