Warner Bros. has been in the news more than usual as of late due to the aftermath of their merger with Discovery. The studio has been making some peculiar decisions with the HBO Max streaming service, like quietly removing some of their original content as well as canceling some upcoming projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Some of their other projects like the upcoming Blue Beetle movie and the in development Jurnee Smollet-Bell led Black Canary project. Black Canary will show us what the character has been up to since the events of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. Some fans are hoping to see Oliver Queen / Green Arrow show up in the project as a love interest, with one name being a favorite. One artist on Instagram created a cool piece of fan art that shows Elvis star Austin Butler as the DC Comics legend.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO