epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Caleb McLaughlin Says ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Didn’t Stand in His Comic-Con Line Because of His Race
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin says he was treated unfairly by racist fans of the Netflix hit when it first premiered back in 2016. McLaughlin first began playing Lucas Sinclair on the sci-fi series when he was 14 years old, and shared at Sunday’s (Sept. 25) Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention that some Stranger Things fans avoided him at his first Comic-Con because of his race.
Guillermo del Toro Wants You To Unlock Your Fears In The Trailer For His ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
Guillermo del Toro's new spooky series will debut Oct 25 as part of a four day, double episode Netflix & Chills event!
wegotthiscovered.com
The unfair early demise of a cult comic book show created wounds that just won’t heal
The last five years have shown that DC fans aren’t ones to forgive, forget, and move on, as we’ve seen with the continued campaigns to restore the SnyderVerse, will David Ayer’s Suicide Squad into existence, and most recently the backlash to the cancellation of Batgirl. It’s been three and a half years since Swamp Thing was submerged for good, and yet the wounds simply won’t heal for the show’s vociferous supporters.
The MCU’s New ‘Blade’ Movie Is Looking for Extras in Cleveland
“This film takes place in a past time period,” the 'Blade' casting call reads, but it doesn’t specify which one.
ComicBook
Wolverine Comic in Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Announcement Identified
On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, releasing in theaters in September 2024. Reynolds announced the news in a video that included a shot of him in his Deadpool costume reading a comic book. Though the comic was folded back on itself, concealing its cover, we've identified the comic book Reynolds is reading in the video based on the interior pages. The comic book is Wolverine (Vol. 7) #21, written by Benjamin Percy, with art by Adam Kubert, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Cory Petit. Marvel Comics published the issue in May.
ComicBook
Elvis Star Austin Butler Gets Transformed Into Green Arrow in DC Fan Art
Warner Bros. has been in the news more than usual as of late due to the aftermath of their merger with Discovery. The studio has been making some peculiar decisions with the HBO Max streaming service, like quietly removing some of their original content as well as canceling some upcoming projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Some of their other projects like the upcoming Blue Beetle movie and the in development Jurnee Smollet-Bell led Black Canary project. Black Canary will show us what the character has been up to since the events of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. Some fans are hoping to see Oliver Queen / Green Arrow show up in the project as a love interest, with one name being a favorite. One artist on Instagram created a cool piece of fan art that shows Elvis star Austin Butler as the DC Comics legend.
msn.com
She-Hulk Episode 7 release date, time, plot, and cast for the Marvel show
After teasing the return of Daredevil in Episode 5, She-Hulk Episode 6 threw us a curveball in the form of a wedding-themed diversion. So will Matt Murdock (aka, the Man Without Fear) make an appearance in She-Hulk Episode 7? We sure hope so. Here’s everything we know about She-Hulk Episode...
How Werewolf By Night Is Setting Up For Monsters In The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Werewolf By Night is carving a path for Blade, Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, and more...
The Verge
The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities looks like just the thing for Halloween
Guillermo del Toro is finally ready to show off the first proper trailer for his intriguing Netflix anthology called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series is made up of eight stories with names like “Graveyard Rats” and “Dreams in the Witch House,” and the first trailer definitely makes it seem like — while they’re all spooky — we’ll get a nice mix of genres and styles: haunted houses, gothic horror, and straight-up slasher stories.
ComicBook
The Crow Reboot Reportedly Wraps Production
Production on the long-in-development reboot of The Crow has wrapped, meaning that barring a Batgirl-style calamity, the movie is finally going to be a reality. According to The Prague Reporter, the 10-week-long production on The Crow reboot starring It's Bill Skarsgård has wrapped production in Prague. The twist? According to paperwork filed with the Czech Republic, the production was registered as a six-episode TV series, rather than the feature film suggested in previous reports. If true, this would be the first TV adaptation of James O'Barr's beloved comic book, following on the heels of four movies released between 1994 and 2005.
TVGuide.com
New TV Shows and Movies on Disney+ (October 2022)
After the cornucopia of big releases in September — most prominently Andor, the really good new Star Wars show — October is a slower month for Disney+. The biggest release of the month is an intriguing Marvel project called Werewolf by Night, a streaming special that's not quite a movie but is somehow connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a way that's still to be revealed. Additionally, She-Hulk smashes to its season finale on Oct. 13, Dancing with the Stars waltzes every Monday, and Andor continues its mission every Wednesday throughout the month.
