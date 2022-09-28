Read full article on original website
Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in September
Within the span of three weeks, two Connecticut residents were able to claim $2 million prizes with winning Powerball tickets through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize of the month went to a Stamford...
Deadly (For Deer) Hemorrhagic Disease Confirmed in Goshen, Kent, E. Haddam
I got bit by sand flies every time that I went to Hammonasset. Damn, their bite hurt. I have it better than white-tailed deer in Goshen, Kent, and East Haddam though, I survived the sand fly bites, but they didn't. Have you come across dead deer lately? Recent deer die-offs...
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
Enfield Reptile Center’s Missing Bearded Dragon Mysteriously Returns a Week Later
God, I love a heartwarming end to mysteries, especially when it involves a missing animal. Riverside Reptiles Education Center is located at 132 South Road in Enfield, and they provide a safe environment to experience reptiles and amphibians up close. Numerous enclosures and habitats around the beautiful facility are filled with the coolest snakes, alligators, turtles, and lizards in the Northeast United States. I love reptiles, and I think Riverside Reptiles is a Connecticut treasure.
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside
GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
COVID boosters readily available in CT — why aren't more people getting them?
Nearly a month after federal regulators authorized new omicron specific COVID-19 boosters, only 5.6 percent of eligible Connecticut residents have received one, state numbers show. As of Thursday, 153,536 people in Connecticut had received a booster, out of more than 2.7 million who are eligible. The new shots, designed specifically...
RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
DEEP cautions motorists about moose
The word is out about a moose seen traipsing about portions of western Connecticut. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it’s probably the same moose that’s been spotted in Woodbury, Southbury, and Danbury.
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
9 fabulous fall getaways in (and near) Connecticut
Looking for a fall getaway? Here are 9 unforgettable destinations in and near Connecticut, including a vintage steam train and riverboat, a road-racing mecca, a Halloween hotbed along the Hudson and more. Pick your pleasure at this one-stop spot for a whimsical fall experience. Perhaps you’ve picked blueberries or peaches...
The new owner of JK’s restaurant is no stranger to Danbury or to restaurants. Here’s what we know
DANBURY — The new owner of the downtown eatery JK’s that was run by the Koukos family for 98 years is no stranger to restaurants or to Danbury. Veteran restaurateur Nilton Coelho, whose eateries include Banana Brazil on Main Street, has taken over JK’s Original Texas Hot Wieners on South Street.
Road Trip: Visit the only operating farm in Trumbull
For 100 years, three generations of Plaskos have farmed in Trumbull. Today, it is the only operating farm in town.
Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country
Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
