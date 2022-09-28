Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is already breaking records, and without exotic cooling
AMD’s incoming Zen 4 flagship has already broken CPU world records using standard liquid cooling, outperforming previous records that have used exotic cooling (like liquid nitrogen or similar). The Ryzen 7950X set the records for the rankings on HWBOT, with two overclocking experts – Sampson and Blueleader – achieving...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU benchmark leak has some folks disappointed
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card, which will hit the shelves in under two weeks now, has been spotted in fresh leaked benchmarks which have caused a touch of disappointment among some folks. The GPU has been run through its paces in the Geekbench CUDA test as flagged up by...
techunwrapped.com
Intel again breaks the market with its processors
Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best desktop computer for photo editing – PCs and Macs for photographers
The best desktop computer for photo editing will keep you future-proofed for editing images and working from home
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 series will pack 16GB of RAM and a Samsung E6 display even in the base model
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Storage. The iQOO 10 series of premium Android smartphones debuted with a world-first 200W charging system in 2022, and boasted the latest Qualcomm flagship silicon to drive displays with up-to-LTPO 3.0 Samsung OLED on top of that. Therefore, it is hard to see where the brand could go from there in 2023. However, according to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the only way is up for the Vivo subsidiary.
TechRadar
More Intel Arc GPUs get confirmed prices, and Nvidia should be worried
Intel is pushing ahead with its planned launch for the Intel Arc A7 desktop graphics cards, confirming pricing for the Arc A750 and A770 Limited Edition (LE), having already confirmed the price and release date for the regular A770. While the latter card sits in the middle at $329, the...
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more
Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best CPU for Gaming in 2022
Here is the best CPU for gaming for the money, based on our benchmarks. These processors offer the best performance in their price ranges and most are suitable for overclocking.
futurumresearch.com
Intel Innovation 2022 Unveils New CPUs, Expanded Dev Cloud
Analyst Take: At Intel Innovation 2022, Intel’s second annual innovation event aimed at hardware and software developers, each one of these news announcements above would have been big news on their own. But combined, the announcements about the new Intel Core CPUs, the new Geti computer vision platform, and...
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
New Alienware Aurora R15 features 13th Gen Intel CPU, NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPU, up to 'double-digit' performance gains
Dell's new Alienware Aurora R15 runs on the latest internals from NVIDIA and Intel. The company promises "double-digit" performance gains while running cooler.
Engadget
Alienware's Aurora R15 offers improved cooling and the latest Intel and NVIDIA components
With the latest GPUs and CPUs from NVIDIA and Intel making their way to consumers, Alienware is updating its Aurora desktop to take advantage of those components. The new Aurora R15 is one of the first pre-built systems to come with a GeForce RTX 4090 option, but even if you don’t go for NVIDIA’s new flagship, the R15 looks to address one of the main flaws of its predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leak points to four-cluster CPU architecture led by Cortex-X3 Prime core with 3.2 GHz boost
Rumors indicate that the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have a four-cluster CPU arrangement that includes a Cortex-X3 Prime core clocked at 3.2 GHz along with two Cortex-A715 and A710 cores each and three Cortex-A510 cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be fabbed on the TSMC 4 nm process and is touted to focus on improvements to performance and power efficiency.
TechRadar
Acer’s Swift laptops deliver performance and portability to fit any budget
If there’s anything we’ve learned from the events of the past several years, it’s that creativity and productivity can happen anywhere. No longer must makers, creators, and dreamers be tethered to an office or a kitchen table to do their best work. And just as people shouldn’t...
notebookcheck.net
Unannounced gamer-oriented Lenovo Chromebook based on the IdeaPad 5i models surfaces online with Core i5-1235U CPU
Some of the specs like the 16-inch QHD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and the entire port selection come from the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook launched a month ago. Gamer-oriented specs include an RGB keyboard, a distinctive design on the aluminum lid, quad-speakers and a Core i5-1235U processor. The missing dGPU suggests this would be a game streaming system.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a tentative release date via leaked roadmap
The supposed "previous generation" AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D decimated flagships from Zen 4 and Raptor Lake in gaming. AMD has at least two more 3D V-Cache processors in the pipeline, namely the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. A previous leak speculated that they would offer a 30% performance uplift over their non-X3D counterparts. Those waiting for the processors will be pleased to know that they finally have a tentative release date.
Acer adds Intel's latest 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' CPUs to its Predator Orion 7000 pre-built gaming desktop
With Intel's 13th Gen processors now unveiled, Acer was quick to jump on the upgrade for its premium pre-built gaming desktop.
Intel expects 'a lot of world records to fall' when Raptor Lake launches next month
Overclockers, get ready to LN2.
Comments / 0