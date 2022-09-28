Read full article on original website
Related
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Coolio, rapper known for Grammy-winning song 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dead at 59
Coolio, who grew up in Compton and died Wednesday afternoon, won a Grammy for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' which was featured in the movie 'Dangerous Minds.'
musictimes.com
Lil Nas X 'Accidentally' Fell In Love With A Protester At His Concert After Offering Them Pizza: 'This Is Really Good Promo!'
In one of his stops for the Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X encountered a group of protesters outside the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They were wearing Christian-themed shirts and holding up signs. A fan took a video of the protesters and tweeted it, "Christians are reportedly protesting...
September 29 In Hip-Hop History: OutKast Drops 'Aquemini' Album & More
Several rappers made history on this day 24 years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Viola Davis responds to fans boycotting ‘The Woman King’
Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon are responding to some folks who called for the boycott of The Woman King due to its historical inaccuracies and omissions. The Woman King surprised industry analysts when it topped the weekend box office after hauling in $19 million. However, some...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59
Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
NFL・
Ime Udoka’s mistress handled Nia Long’s travel arrangements
In another twist to the romantic debacle involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, the woman who he was having an office affair with was handing the travel arrangements for his fiancée Nia Long. “TMZ” reports that one of the duties that the staffer Udoka had an affair with...
Teddy Riley says Soulja Boy owes him an apology for doing this to his daughter
Teddy Riley would like an apology from Soulja Boy. During an interview with Vlad TV, Riley spoke about the rapper’s relationship with his daughter, Nia Riley. In 2021, Nia discussed her relationship with Soulja Boy, saying he leaked nude pictures of her, verbally abused her, and assaulted her for refusing to have sex.
Rich Homie Quan celebrates 10th anniversary of debut mixtape ‘Still Goin In’
On Sept. 27, Rich Homie Quan showed everybody that he’s a pioneer in the Atlanta rap game. Quan performed at The Tabernacle in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape, Still Goin In. To start the night, Atlanta artists Bankroll Freddie, Derez De’Shon, Peewee Longway and Trinidad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager
Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
Billboard
Hip-Hop Producer ATL Jacob Signs With Republic Records
Hip-hop producer ATL Jacob has signed with Republic Records, the label announced today (Sept. 29). The deal includes his record label Wicked Money Family, which he founded in 2019. Various releases from the imprint’s roster of producers, artists and creatives will also be released under the new partnership and distributed through Imperial Distribution.
Lil Tjay Drops ‘Faceshot’ Freestyle Over 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ (Wish Death)’ After Surviving Shooting
After teasing a possible collab with 50 Cent earlier this week, Lil Tjay has released his version of Fif's classic track "Many Men (Wish Death)" in the form of the new song "Faceshot (Many Men Freestyle)." Lil Tjay debuted the track on Saturday (Sept. 17), after announcing the release on...
Coolio death: Rapper dies aged 59, manager says
Coolio, the famed Nineties rapper, has died aged 59, according to various reports.A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez Posey, told TMZ that the music artist was visiting his friend when he passed away. He also confirmed the death to Rolling Stone.Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, which was released as the soundtrack for the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds. The song spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.He was also known for providing the opening track “Aw,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Almost a decade later, Kanye West admits this truth about Sway Calloway (video)
In 2013, Ye West and Sway Calloway had an iconic interview that is still being referenced to this day. West went on the “Sway in the Morning” radio show and asked for support from some of the biggest businesses in the world. “I’m standing up and I am...
Lil Nas X Collabs with vitaminwater to Celebrate the Multiple Sides of ‘You’
No one embraces being their authentic self quite like Lil Nas X!. He rode up the charts with his Grammy-winning hit “Old Town Road” and followed it up with the hot and steamy video for “Call Me by Your Name.”. Now, he’s on his Long Live Montero...
TMZ.com
Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title
DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
Smino and J. Cole Share New Song “90 Proof”: Listen
Smino and J. Cole have dropped the new song “90 Proof.” It’s the first official single from Smino’s forthcoming album Luv 4 Rent. Take a listen below. Luv 4 Rent, which does not currently have a release date, will be Smino’s third studio album, following 2018’s Noir and 2017’s Blkswn. It’ll also be the St. Louis artist, rapper, writer, and producer’s first project for Motown Records.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
110K+
Followers
7K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0