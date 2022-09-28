ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

LaVerkin teen on bicycle dies when hit by truck in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old LaVerkin youth perished Thursday night after he was run over by a truck while on a bicycle. The rider and bike were caught under the truck, and the rider suffered serious injuries, according to a press release from the Hurricane Police Department. The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West in Hurricane.
Teen on e-bike dies after being hit by truck in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy has died following a Thursday evening crash in Washington County. The Hurricane Police Department said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 400 West and 400 South just after 7:30 p.m. A green 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was driving east on...
Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
Southern Utah Events Guide – September 29, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Grand Circle Trailfest, Tuacahn productions, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Beethoven Symphony No. 7, Medieval Days Renaissance Faire, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming...
US Foods Reveals New CHEF’STORE to Open in St. George, Utah; Irfan Badibanga Details

ROSEMONT, IL - With an already strong standing as a leading distributor, US Foods is working to up its retail prowess as well. The company is bringing its newest CHEF’STORE to St. George, Utah, marking its 88th location in the continental United States. The new location, which is set to open in February 2023, is the second one in the Utah market and will seek to provide a one-stop shop for foodservice operators, food industry professionals, and at-home chefs.
CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023

CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
OBITUARY: Ashley Nevada Bundy

Ashley Nevada Bundy, 40, passed away on September 24, 2022 in St. George, UT. He was born on January 24, 1982 in Las Vegas, NV to Payton Wayne Bundy and Audrey Jane Kukich. Ashley’s favorite place to be was on Cedar Mountain with his daughter Audrey, listening to Johnny Cash. Ash loved to tease, especially Audrey and his sister, Genie. He loved old country music. He and his Aunt Deane would listen to all the old greats: Hank William, John Tyson, and Jim Reeves. He was an old soul.
