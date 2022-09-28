Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Woman in custody after fleeing from St. George police, male suspect outstanding
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who fled from them after almost hitting people on a bike path with a moped Wednesday morning. Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell, with St. George police, said they had extra patrols in the area because of an increase in vehicle burglaries when officers noticed a man and a woman on an unregistered moped.
Gephardt Daily
LaVerkin teen on bicycle dies when hit by truck in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old LaVerkin youth perished Thursday night after he was run over by a truck while on a bicycle. The rider and bike were caught under the truck, and the rider suffered serious injuries, according to a press release from the Hurricane Police Department. The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West in Hurricane.
KSLTV
Teen on e-bike dies after being hit by truck in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy has died following a Thursday evening crash in Washington County. The Hurricane Police Department said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 400 West and 400 South just after 7:30 p.m. A green 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was driving east on...
Gephardt Daily
Credit card fraud arrest leads police to ‘clandestine drug lab’ in Santa Clara apartment
SANTA CLARA, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington County man was arrested and booked into jail Sunday on nine felony counts of financial card fraud, and a search warrant served Monday on his former apartment revealed what police are calling a clandestine drug lab. Alejandro Castillo,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Thousands of athletes arrive in Utah for 46th running of St. George marathon
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Thousands of athletes are in Utah this weekend for the 46th running of the St. George marathon. Saturday morning, nearly 5,000 marathon runners from across the country will take on the 26.2-mile course. Marathon weekend kicked off Friday with the marathon expo at the...
It's the first weekend in October! Here's a list of events happening in Utah
This weekend kicks off the month of October, so get out and enjoy the nice weather with some weekend fun in Utah!
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – September 29, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Grand Circle Trailfest, Tuacahn productions, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Beethoven Symphony No. 7, Medieval Days Renaissance Faire, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
andnowuknow.com
US Foods Reveals New CHEF’STORE to Open in St. George, Utah; Irfan Badibanga Details
ROSEMONT, IL - With an already strong standing as a leading distributor, US Foods is working to up its retail prowess as well. The company is bringing its newest CHEF’STORE to St. George, Utah, marking its 88th location in the continental United States. The new location, which is set to open in February 2023, is the second one in the Utah market and will seek to provide a one-stop shop for foodservice operators, food industry professionals, and at-home chefs.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023
CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
Best Friends Animal Society broke ground on $6millon housing project in Kanab
KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – New housing will be popping up just north of the Utah-Arizona border in the small-town Kanab. The Best Friends Animal Society broke ground on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on a $6 million project to build 12 duplexes – 24 units – of staff housing. It’s a project Best Friends says is a […]
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Ashley Nevada Bundy
Ashley Nevada Bundy, 40, passed away on September 24, 2022 in St. George, UT. He was born on January 24, 1982 in Las Vegas, NV to Payton Wayne Bundy and Audrey Jane Kukich. Ashley’s favorite place to be was on Cedar Mountain with his daughter Audrey, listening to Johnny Cash. Ash loved to tease, especially Audrey and his sister, Genie. He loved old country music. He and his Aunt Deane would listen to all the old greats: Hank William, John Tyson, and Jim Reeves. He was an old soul.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
890kdxu.com
PREVIEW: Pine View returns to action with home clash vs. Crimson Cliffs
(ST. GEORGE, Utah – Sept. 30, 2022) After taking its region-schedule bye last week, Pine View football returns to the field on Friday with a home clash against Region 10-leader Crimson Cliffs at Panther Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with live radio coverage on 890 KDXU and...
Comments / 0