TV Series

digitalspy.com

🎇Emmerdale Friday 30 September 2022🎇

Good evening Emmerdalians. Let's hope for another decent show tonight 🤞🤞. Will is horrified Kim is now excluding some of the wedding guests from attending and starts to wonder what he sees in her. Then Harriet tells him she still loves him!!!. Meanwhile, Chas receives a message from Al,...
digitalspy.com

ED: 50th TEASERS

Not tbat much, she would head back to see her before she dies. Passionate reunion Will & Harriett? cant imagine it'd be Mack/Charity... if she finds out before the storm he's been a naughty boy. Could be in for a surprise return and it's Robert & Aaron? Then Aaron gets squashed by a giant marrow .
digitalspy.com

Eastenders - Alfie Moon

I can’t take any more - Alfie Moon is SO irritating and brings nothing to the soap at all. All the supposedly clever wisecracks fall flat and I love the dynamics between Kat and Phil - MUCH better than when she was with Alfie as it became so boring. Please let him go back to Spain again.
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Is Carly Going To Die?

Trouble is around every corner in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Liz makes a decision about her future, Ava finally confronts Nikolas, TJ wants the truth from Curtis, Jordan fears the worst, and Carly’s plane is about to crash!. Liz has been experiencing these fugue states for far too long...
Soaps In Depth

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane Gets a Shock!

Things are not going according to plan in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Chelsea causes drama for Billy and Victoria, Elena breaks Nate’s heart, and Diane gets a very unwelcome visitor!. Victoria reluctantly agreed that they would tell Johnny that Chelsea is his biological mother, but only...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family

NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
digitalspy.com

Classic Holby City

Apologies if already posted, but I couldn’t see anything. Just checked schedule for morning episodes next week on Drama, and there are none. Double episodes of Classic Casualty instead. Has anyone heard if this is a short break, is the series moving channel, or have they decided to just...
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday September 30th 8pm : DEV-A-STATED

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Dee-Dee agrees to take on Stu's case, pointing out gaps in the police inquiry and suggesting they speak to Bridget and go over her mum's statement. When Alya quizzes Bridget about the...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily - 28/09/22: We're Takin' You Down

I was hoping to do some overtime tonight to escape having to watch Emmerdale, especially being Wednesday. I even offered to work tonight for free but they still declined. So it looks like I'm going to have to watch Emmerdale after all. I thought the title was something to do...
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai star teases villain's major mission in season 6

Cobra Kai spoilers follow. Cobra Kai's Alicia Hannah Kim has teased what could be next for her character Kim Da-Eun. The most recent season of the hit Netflix show introduced Da-Eun, a ruthless martial arts practitioner recruited by Terry Silver to act as Head Sensei at his dojo. Completely intolerant of failure, her defining moment is probably when she punishes Tory by making her smash through solid stone with her bare hand.
digitalspy.com

Favourite fictional footballing characters manager player owner etc?

Be it book tv or film or any other who are your favourite footballing characters and why…. I ask this as I have just got into the excellent ted lasso first series….. he is obviously Based on Bob Bradley but he is such a likeable character and that darts scene is epic.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders fans spot hint to Lola Pearce's tragic exit storyline

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders favourite Danielle Harold has confirmed that she is leaving the soap, and while not confirmed, the understanding is that her character Lola Pearce will die from a brain tumour. And it looks like the soap is sowing the seeds for the tragic storyline, as scenes that...
