Discovery of New Cancer Cell Spreading Method May Lead to Better Treatments
Cancer Research UK-funded scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body*, completely changing current ways of thinking around cancer metastasis. The team based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that blocking the activity...
Do Microbes Release Potent Greenhouse Gas After Wildfires?
Laughing gas is no laughing matter — nitrous oxide is a greenhouse gas with 300 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide. Scientists are racing to learn whether microorganisms send more of it into the atmosphere after wildfires. A research team led by UC Riverside mycologist Sydney Glassman will...
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Announces Call for Grant Applications
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announces its continuing commitment to the next generation of researchers and scientists with a call for registrations for its SPRI Grants for Genomic Research. Reinforcing its dedication to providing streamlined genomic workflow solutions, the company will award up to eight grants in 2022. Grant program research...
How Old Is a Fingerprint?
Forensic dramas on TV make it seem easy to determine when fingerprints were left at the scene of a crime. In reality, the oils in fingerprints degrade over time, and it’s difficult to figure out their age. Now, researchers reporting a small-scale study in ACS Central Science have discovered molecular markers for changes to these oils over a seven-day time period — information that could be used to estimate fingerprints’ ages more accurately.
Western Blot Troubleshooting
Western blotting is a molecular biology technique that allows the presence (or absence), size and abundance of a specific protein to be determined, even within a complex mixture of proteins from cells or tissues. This means that the technique can be used amongst other things to: verify the success of gene editing or modification experiments using protein expression, investigate disease and detect tagged proteins.
A Suprising Pro-Survival Role for the Protein That Causes Huntington's
In a new University at Buffalo-led study, scientists propose a new role for the huntingtin protein (HTT), which causes Huntington’s disease when mutated. A team led by UB biologist Shermali Gunawardena has been investigating HTT and its basic functions in cells called neurons for a long time. The scientists previously found that in its unmutated form, HTT regularly travels along neuronal highways called axons, both toward and away from the cell’s nucleus.
“Mystery Gene” Ensures Final Form of Actin Protein Is Created
“I'm a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker,” geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at tracking down proteins and genes that other people did not find, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for as long as forty years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute has once again managed to track down one of these "mystery genes" - the gene that ensures that the final form of the protein actin is created, a main component of our cell skeleton. These findings were published today in Science.
System Designed To Create Bioplastics
A team of Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists has developed a system that uses carbon dioxide, CO2, to produce biodegradable plastics, or bioplastics, that could replace the nondegradable plastics used today. The research addresses two challenges: the accumulation of nondegradable plastics and the remediation of greenhouse gas emissions. Published Sept....
Long Standing Physical Chemistry Mystery Solved
Prof. Ehud Pines (pictured above) is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem that he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as the prestigious Angewandte Chemie journal published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being x-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
Model-Based Approaches to DDI Risk Prediction-Transitioning from In Vitro Data to In Silico Modeling
Presenter: Pallavi Limaye, Ph.D., DABT, SEKISUI XenoTech Director of Scientific Consulting. This informative ADME 101 discusses In Vitro to In Vivo Extrapolation (IVIVE) and how a model-based approach following routine perpetrator potential studies (i.e. CYP inhibition, CYP induction, and transporter inhibition) assessing clinical potential may eliminate the need of conducting clinical studies. Listen in as Dr. Limaye outlines a step–wise approach for bringing robustness to the prediction, including:
Zika Vaccine Shows Promise in Animal Models
Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have developed a Zika vaccine technology that is highly effective and safe in preclinical mouse models. In a pregnant mouse model, the vaccine prevented both the pregnant mothers and the developing fetuses from developing systemic infection. The research is published in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
Temperature Regulation Genes May Link Circadian Rhythm Disruption to Cancer
Disruptions in circadian rhythm—the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle—have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
PacBio Unveils a New Method for Comprehensive, Genome-Wide Tandem Repeat Analysis
PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), has announced the availability of a new computational analysis method for profiling more than a million tandem repeats (TRs) across the human genome using PacBio’s native long-read HiFi sequencing data. The Tandem Repeat Genotyping Tool (TRGT: pronounced as “target”) is intended to provide scientists with the ability to obtain a full characterization of the sequence and methylation status of TRs genome-wide.
Room Temperature RNA Stabilization for Tissue Samples
AMSBIO announce RNAdvantage – the first product in a new range of stabilization solutions that provide robust protection for your RNA samples at ambient temperature. Designed to protect and preserve RNA from most tissues, cultured cells, bacteria, and yeast for up to 14-days, RNAdvantage eliminates the traditional costs of flash freezing samples dry-ice shipping and freezer storage.
Nanopore Sequencing: The Most Comprehensive Insight Into Cancer
The genetics behind cancer are both diverse and complex, with many abnormalities causing, contributing, or indicating the disease. Using nanopore sequencing, scientists can resolve variants and epigenetic modifications across the entire genome, target large panels or single genes, and detect known and novel full-length transcripts – for the most comprehensive insight into cancer genomes.
Early-Stage Stem Cells Key to Making "Brainier" Brain Organoids
UCLA-led team discovers that using early-stage stem cells is a key to producing structures that are reliable models of disease. By using stem cells to grow miniature brain-like organs in the lab, scientists have opened a new avenue for studies of neurological development, disease and therapies that can’t be conducted in living people. But not all mini–brain organoids are created equal and getting them to precisely mimic the human brain tissues they’re modeling has been a persistent challenge.
Trip-Free LSD-Like Molecules Produce Antidepressant Effects in Mice
Scientists have designed compounds that hit the same key receptor that LSD activates without causing hallucinations. A single dose produced powerful antidepressant and antianxiety effects in mice that lasted up to two weeks. The study, appearing Sept. 28, 2022, in Nature, may offer a way to develop new kinds of...
Cell and Gene Therapy: Rewriting the Future of Medicine
Cell and gene therapies seek to correct the root cause of an illness at the molecular level. These game-changing medicines are reshaping how we address previously untreatable illnesses – transforming people’s lives. Cell and gene therapy represent overlapping fields of research with similar therapeutic goals – developing a...
A New Study Proves the Existence of "Dad Brain"
A new USC study of new fathers reveals that their brains undergo measurable changes after their babies arrive. Some of those changes involve slight brain shrinkage. What's more, it appears that the brain’s changes in new fathers largely affects areas linked to empathy and visual processing. Such changes are believed to contribute to neuroplasticity — the brain’s ability to create and form new synaptic connections to adapt to new experiences.
A Degeneration of Trust
The following article is an opinion piece written by Michael S Kinch. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. Science is paradoxically and simultaneously a source of both purity and tarnish. Even in...
