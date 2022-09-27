Read full article on original website
Related
Hayride, Haunts & Hot Dogs! Want A Really Good Scare In Sedalia?
I will be coming up on my 1st full year of living as a Sedalia resident. I was not able to be a part of what has become an annual tradition. So let me take some time to let you know about the Haunted Hayride!. It will be taking place...
Pilot Travel Center Donating $20,000 to Boonville School District
As part of the remodeling celebration of the Boonville Pilot Travel Center on Friday, September 30, Pilot Travel Center is donating $20,000 to the Boonville Region-1 School District. Buried in the celebration announcement is something you may have missed, 10-cent savings on gasoline through the end of October at all Pilot Travel Centers.
Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
Lady Grems Win At Windsor
Sacred Heart JV Volleyball lost in a tough one to the Windsor Greyhounds in two sets 17-25, 20-25. JV team record is 3-8 Overall / 2-4 in Conference. Varsity beat Windsor 25-12, 25-16, 25-15. The Varsity team record is 15-4 Overall / 6-1 in Conference. Sacred Heart Varsity is in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Lincoln woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 1500, driven by 54-year-old Kellie J. Carter of Lincoln, was on Route C, east of Hunt Avenue, around 11 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the extended cab truck ran off the left side of the road, overturned and collided with a fence.
Pettis County Sherriff’s Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed through an alleyway in the area of 16th and Lamine. The Pettis County K9 Unit attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Massachusetts. A short time later, Deputies located the three occupants of the vehicle walking south on Ohio Avenue. Pettis County Deputies arrested Teghan Ella Watkins, 23, of Sedalia. Watkins was arrested for Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and Resisting Arrest. Watkins was transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of South Sneed Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed a fight had occurred, but a primary physical aggressor could not be determined. Sedalia Police were dispatched to...
Comments / 0