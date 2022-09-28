ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
purewow.com

4 Ways Homebuying Will Change by 2023￼

Should you buy a house? Should you wait it out? Will mortgage rates continue to climb (along with the cost of everything else)? Over the past two years, the housing market has felt like a roller coaster, and searching for a home right now can make your head spin. We get it. That’s why we turned to Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale—and pored over the latest advancements in the industry—to get a sense of where things are headed and what you can do to be in the best spot possible to secure the home you’ve been dreaming of.
Money

Home Values Will Barely Budge in the Next Year: Zillow Forecast

Home values in the U.S. declined in August by the largest margin in more than a decade, prompting some experts to reevaluate forecasts for the year ahead. Zillow is now predicting that home values will rise by only 1.2% through August 2023, just one month ago the home listing site was projecting a 2.4% increase.
morningbrew.com

Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)

At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
Washington Examiner

Mortgage rates soar above 7%, highest in more than two decades

Mortgage rates have raced to above 7%, the highest level since 2001, as the Federal Reserve aggressively hikes interest rates. As of Tuesday, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage popped to 7.08%, up a staggering 3.94 percentage points from a year before, according to Mortgage News Daily. That is a 1.8-point jump since just the start of August. The rate on an average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.33%.
WCPO

Mortgage rate payment shock hits homebuyers

The Fed's latest rate hike raised mortgage rates yet again. It may not sound like a lot, until you learn how much more you might have to pay every month. If you are housing hunting, you may need to look at a smaller house, if you have not already locked in a sub-6% rate.
Fortune

The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%

Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
msn.com

Mortgage rates keep climbing

Average long-term US mortgage rates rose this week for the sixth straight week, marking new highs not seen in 15 years, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.70 percent from 6.29 percent last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.01 percent a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 5.96 percent from 5.44 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS.
Benzinga

Home Prices Down, Sales Up

Remember, no one gets rich panic selling. Avg home price (20-largest cities) dropped by 0.44% in July. Massive surprise jump of +28.8% (vs. -2.2% expected) To keep an eye on: homes under construction at elevated levels. Should lead to sharp increase in inventory. Increase in inventory should put further pressure...
AOL Corp

New home sales unexpectedly jump in August

New home sales unexpectedly increased in August from the month before, but the decline in median and average prices suggests that home builders are open for negotiation as the overall housing market cools. Sales of newly constructed homes came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000, up 28.8%...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Homebuyers Challenged By Mortgage Rate 'Whiplash'

Redfin says a house hunter looking for a $500,000 home saw their potential total mortgage payment decrease $64,000 from July to August, but jump up $118,000 from August to September. KEY TAKEAWAYS. Homebuyers who started shopping in July saw their potential mortgage rate fluctuate by roughly half a percentage point...
