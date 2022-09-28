Read full article on original website
Related
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
Home prices remain high despite record inflation and high mortgage rates. Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com, explains what home sellers can expect going forward and how buyers might be able to get a lower price.
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
purewow.com
4 Ways Homebuying Will Change by 2023￼
Should you buy a house? Should you wait it out? Will mortgage rates continue to climb (along with the cost of everything else)? Over the past two years, the housing market has felt like a roller coaster, and searching for a home right now can make your head spin. We get it. That’s why we turned to Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale—and pored over the latest advancements in the industry—to get a sense of where things are headed and what you can do to be in the best spot possible to secure the home you’ve been dreaming of.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home Values Will Barely Budge in the Next Year: Zillow Forecast
Home values in the U.S. declined in August by the largest margin in more than a decade, prompting some experts to reevaluate forecasts for the year ahead. Zillow is now predicting that home values will rise by only 1.2% through August 2023, just one month ago the home listing site was projecting a 2.4% increase.
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
morningbrew.com
Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)
At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash
The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
Washington Examiner
Mortgage rates soar above 7%, highest in more than two decades
Mortgage rates have raced to above 7%, the highest level since 2001, as the Federal Reserve aggressively hikes interest rates. As of Tuesday, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage popped to 7.08%, up a staggering 3.94 percentage points from a year before, according to Mortgage News Daily. That is a 1.8-point jump since just the start of August. The rate on an average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.33%.
Think mortgage rates are high now? Homebuyers in the 1980s were paying 19%
Think mortgage rates are high now? Connie Strait remembers when she was starting her career in real estate in the early 1980s and buyers were contending with rates three times higher.
Spring and summer 2023 will finally be a good time to buy a home
Inflation and interest rate hikes have made it even more expensive to buy a home. Now, as demand slows, an economist says US home prices could fall as much as 20% in 2023. In addition, a slowing economy overall could bring 30-year mortgage rates back down. Buying a home right...
WCPO
Mortgage rate payment shock hits homebuyers
The Fed's latest rate hike raised mortgage rates yet again. It may not sound like a lot, until you learn how much more you might have to pay every month. If you are housing hunting, you may need to look at a smaller house, if you have not already locked in a sub-6% rate.
In the '80s, Mortgage Rates Were Almost Three Times As High — But It's Still Harder To Buy a Home Now
While the Fed has hiked up mortgage rates as a means to tame inflation, but it's nothing compared to 40 years ago.
Housing continues to get less affordable as the 30-year mortgage rate hits a 14-year high of 6.52% amid Fed tightening
The average interest rate for the most popular US home loan hit its highest mark since 2008, the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed Wednesday. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed 27 basis points to 6.52% for the week that ended September 23. The Fed's hawkish monetary policy has made homes increasingly unaffordable.
The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%
Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
msn.com
Mortgage rates keep climbing
Average long-term US mortgage rates rose this week for the sixth straight week, marking new highs not seen in 15 years, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.70 percent from 6.29 percent last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.01 percent a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 5.96 percent from 5.44 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS.
Home Prices Down, Sales Up
Remember, no one gets rich panic selling. Avg home price (20-largest cities) dropped by 0.44% in July. Massive surprise jump of +28.8% (vs. -2.2% expected) To keep an eye on: homes under construction at elevated levels. Should lead to sharp increase in inventory. Increase in inventory should put further pressure...
AOL Corp
New home sales unexpectedly jump in August
New home sales unexpectedly increased in August from the month before, but the decline in median and average prices suggests that home builders are open for negotiation as the overall housing market cools. Sales of newly constructed homes came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000, up 28.8%...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Homebuyers Challenged By Mortgage Rate 'Whiplash'
Redfin says a house hunter looking for a $500,000 home saw their potential total mortgage payment decrease $64,000 from July to August, but jump up $118,000 from August to September. KEY TAKEAWAYS. Homebuyers who started shopping in July saw their potential mortgage rate fluctuate by roughly half a percentage point...
Comments / 0